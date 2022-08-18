Getrude Makhafola
18 Aug 2022
Arts council CEO hits back, after she’s allegedly fired for wanting to report wasteful expenditure

Before she was sent packing, Mbina-Mthembu informed the NAC chairperson and council that she is reporting wasteful expenditure to authorities.

A video screengrab of National Arts Council (NAC) interim CEO Marion Mbina-Mthembu. Picture: YouTube
National Arts Council (NAC) interim CEO Marion Mbina-Mthembu, who was fired with immediate effect on Monday, has hit back at the NAC in another eventful episode of the crisis engulfing the arts agency. The NAC is an agency of the Department of Arts and Culture. Mbina-Mthembu on Wednesday approached the Council for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) to challenge her dismissal. She was appointed in September last year, after interim CEO Julie Diphofa went on sick leave. Diphora took over from former CEO Rosemary Mangope, who left after striking a deal with NAC while facing a disciplinary process. Diphofa was...

