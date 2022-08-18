Arts council CEO hits back, after she’s allegedly fired for wanting to report wasteful expenditure

National Arts Council (NAC) interim CEO Marion Mbina-Mthembu, who was fired with immediate effect on Monday, has hit back at the NAC in another eventful episode of the crisis engulfing the arts agency. The NAC is an agency of the Department of Arts and Culture. Mbina-Mthembu on Wednesday approached the Council for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) to challenge her dismissal. She was appointed in September last year, after interim CEO Julie Diphofa went on sick leave. Diphora took over from former CEO Rosemary Mangope, who left after striking a deal with NAC while facing a disciplinary process. Diphofa was...

National Arts Council (NAC) interim CEO Marion Mbina-Mthembu, who was fired with immediate effect on Monday, has hit back at the NAC in another eventful episode of the crisis engulfing the arts agency.

The NAC is an agency of the Department of Arts and Culture.

Mbina-Mthembu on Wednesday approached the Council for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) to challenge her dismissal.

She was appointed in September last year, after interim CEO Julie Diphofa went on sick leave. Diphora took over from former CEO Rosemary Mangope, who left after striking a deal with NAC while facing a disciplinary process.

Diphofa was never returned to her post after she returned to work. Instead, Mbina-Mthembu was allowed to continue as interim CEO. Now, Diphofa is being brought back into the saddle as interim CEO following Mbina-Mthembu’s departure.

Sources inside the council who are privy to the inner workings of the agency told The Citizen that similar to many decisions allegedly taken by chairperson Celenhle Dlamini, they were never consulted on Mbina-Mthembu’s dismissal.

According to insiders, Mbina-Mthembu fell out with Dlamini after she was instructed to fire capacity building manager Tshepo Mashiane on his first day at work.

Also Read: Arts council manager slams NAC, after being asked to resign on first day at work

Wasteful expenditure to be reported

“Dlamini is being protected. She is taking instructions from somewhere higher up,” one of the sources told The Citizen.

“Her emails and correspondence always tell us that ‘minister says’ or ‘minister thinks that’… Why are we being told about a political principal in the NAC emails? Isn’t she supposed to be the one running the show? “We all know that it is the minister who did not want Mashiane appointed, Dlamini was instructed to get rid of him.”

The Citizen is in possession of an email dated 16 August 2022, sent by Mbina-Mthembu to Dlamini and council members, in which she informed them that she will report all wasteful expenditure incurred by the NAC to the Auditor-General and Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Sports and Culture.

Sources said she was fired immediately after she sent the email on Monday, telling Dlamini and her team that “she won’t take the fall” and will reveal all as the accounting officer.

A screenshot of Mbina-Mthembu’s email threatening to report wasteful expenditure.

ALSO READ: NAC saga ‘Chairperson running council like a spaza shop’

“Please be advised that I shall be reporting the wasteful expenditure incurred by Council – accurate details. My advice is captured in the memorandum to you by James Morrisson, however, the situation persists. “As a Council that has up to now failed to furnish me with reasons for my removal, I do not think that the Council will push for responsibility for this wasteful expenditure once I leave the organisation.

“I am simply informing you because you, collectively as a council, are responsible, and I am reporting to the relevant authorities,” read her email.

Mbina-Mthembu is also said to have ruffled the feathers when she started examining why R65 million meant to fund artists was allegedly sent to the NAC account at the SA Reserve Bank to earn huge interest, while executives claimed previously that there was no cash for funding.

“She has them in a corner, that is why she was fired. But she has detailed information… all the receipts are with her,” said the source.

NOW READ: NAC blasted for the handling of disciplinary hearing

‘Mthethwa not interfering in staff matters’

The Citizen sent detailed questions to Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa’s spokesperson Masechaba Dlamini regarding the allegations of interference by the minister, including the referral of Mashiane matter to him, detailed in a letter from NAC attorneys.

Two weeks ago, council members Linda Mvanana and Dlamini’s deputy Phumzile Zitumane tendered their resignations one after the other.

Dlamini said Mthethwa was handling NAC matters in his “jurisdiction of responsibility”.

“Minister Mthethwa is not dealing with nor intervening on HR matters but examining all reported governance matters, as it is in his responsibility to do so over such, including the functioning of council and council members,” she said in a brief response.

Mbina-Mthembu would not comment on her email to Dlamini and others.

“I can confirm to you that I was fired on Monday. I will be paid the August salary, and I have approached the CCMA for relief in this matter.”

– Questions were sent to NAC chairperson Dlamini, and will be added when and if she responds.

READ MORE: Arts council manager slams NAC, after being asked to resign on first day at work