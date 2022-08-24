Sipho Mabena
24 Aug 2022
5:00 am
Government

South Africa has no long-term solution or vaccines for Foot and Mouth Disease

Sipho Mabena

Agriculture experts have called for pro-active, long-term solutions to the disease, instead of more short-term, knee-jerk reactions.

An image of young beef cattle standing near a barbed wire fence.
South Africa's current 21-day ban on cattle movement, meant to curb the spread of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), has been slammed as a senseless and drastic move with the potential to ruin the entire red-meat value chain, and unavoidable ripple effects on meat prices. Amid the criticism, there have also been growing calls for pro-active and long-term control measures of Foot and Mouth Disease, including vaccine manufacturing, a dedicated rapid response team, and rapid testing and diagnostics as seen with Covid management. ALSO READ: Foot-and-mouth-disease-ban-could-be-disastrous Which animals are at risk? Head of department of Production Animal Studies at the University of...

