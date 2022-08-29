Getrude Makhafola
29 Aug 2022
9:05 pm
Government

Hawks, SIU close curtain on more than a decade of shady dealings at Umhlathuze Water Board

Getrude Makhafola

Under Dudu Myeni, over R2 million was laundered from Umhlathuze within weeks in 2015.

Photo: Supplied.
Investigations by the Hawks and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) uncovered a web of corrupt activities and financial mismanagement at KwaZulu-Natal's Umhlathuze Water Board, once chaired by delinquent director Dudu Myeni. The alleged malfeasance dates back to more than a decade ago. The SIU also investigated other water boards including Umngeni Water, Amatola Water and Limpopo's Lepelle Northern Water, at which investigators are seeking to set aside a R4.1 billion contract in the Giyani water project that was meant to supply at least 55 villages with much needed water. R3 billion has already been spent but the project remains incomplete...

