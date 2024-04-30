Thai man locked up for alleged human trafficking

Thai man, Anupong Chaiprasit, remanded for alleged human trafficking in South Africa.

A Thai national, who is in South Africa illegally, was remanded by the Germiston Magistrate’s Court after being charged with trafficking in persons.

The 33-year-old Anupong Chaiprasit appeared in court on Monday, where it was established that he is in the country illegally.

Chaiprasit was arrested on Friday when the Ekurhuleni-based Hawks’ Organised Crime Investigation team launched a raid on an address along Terrace Road in Edenvale following information received on potential human trafficking activities.

Seven Thai women found

The premises were placed under surveillance, and once inside, the Hawks introduced themselves and conducted a search.

“Seven ladies of Thai origin were found on the premises. During interaction with the occupants, it was established that Anupong Chaiprasit was in charge of the premises. He was then placed under arrest,” said Captain Lloyd Ramovha.

“The victims were rescued and transported to a place of safety. The victims further stated that they were lured into the country under false promises of better job opportunities.”

The case was postponed to Monday, 6 May 2024, pending further investigation and a Thai interpreter to be in attendance.

The provincial head of the Hawks in Gauteng, Major General Ebrahim Kadwa, praised the investigators for a job well done.

Trafficking a scourge in SA

“Trafficking in persons remains a scourge in our country. We will continue doing our best to ensure that this is addressed wherever it occurs,” Kadwa said.

In January, a Zimbabwean national, Beaula Maruza, 41, who was arrested during a multi-disciplinary operation in December for trafficking in persons, was denied bail by Kimberley Magistrate’s Court.

Maruza and her co-accused, Tafadzwa Otis Nadakurwa, 46, who was released on bail, were seen boarding a bus in Midrand with 14 undocumented children, aged between six and 14 years.

They claimed to be taking the children to their parents in Cape Town, but the children looked dirty without additional clothes or bags, and they looked hungry.

