BOOK REVIEW: Piercing the veil of South Africa’s Hawks

Graham Coetzer’s journey into the heart of the Hawks' operations was driven by a desire to interrogate and understand, then share the gripping reality of these law enforcers.

The book paints a detailed portrait not just of an organisation dedicated to bringing criminals to book, but of the tenacious individuals within, who navigate incessant danger and political intrigue to uphold justice.

The Hawks are South Africa’s elite crime fighting unit but beyond hearing about a few successes via the media, its machinations remain largely veiled.

Investigative journalist Graham Coetzer’s debut book, Hunting with the Hawks, pierces this veil and offers readers an up-close look at the high-stakes world that the Hawks operate in, far removed from the general public’s eye.

The Directorate of Priority Crimes, better known as The Hawks, were founded in 2008 by former President Jacon Zuma to replace the Scorpions, which he disbanded. Throughout the past decade and a half, the unit was often criticised by the media and opposition parties as being dedicated henchmen for the former leader of the ANC and National Assembly. Coetzer said that it is not the rule.

“People often look at the Hawks as a second grade and captured replacement of the Scorpions,” he said. “The book is not about the Hawks as a unit so much as it was about individuals within the organization who are committed to getting the job done. And they often do so despite a lack of resources and in dangerous circumstances,” he noted.

Coetzer’s journey into the heart of the Hawks’ operations was driven by a desire to interrogate and understand, then share the gripping reality of these law enforcers.

“I don’t think people realise just how interesting many of these cases are,” he said, and he shares these tales in the book; from tracking international rhino horn syndicates to unravelling the threads of one of South Africa’s largest cash heists. “There are some incredible tales to be told,” he said. And he’s sharing them.

The author spent months researching the book and, as he said, it was a substantial undertaking to travel to Hawks offices nationwide, gathering material. “Getting all the permissions in place was probably one of the hardest parts behind the scenes,” Coetzer said. It was a test of his perseverance to gain the necessary access to bring these stories to light, but as an investigative journalist first and foremost, he never let go.

Crime in South Africa, described by many as reaching unprecedented levels, adds a layer of urgency to the Hawks’ mission. “Overwhelmed is putting it lightly,” Coetzer said about the current state of law enforcement in South Africa.

“We certainly don’t have enough police to deal with the crime situation in the country.” The detrimental effects of nepotism, corruption, mismanagement, and budget constraints make for a long list of crimes and criminals and, he said, it makes it that much more important to recognise the efforts of those who continue to strive for justice against all odds.

“The Hawks are mandated to look at priority crimes, any crime the National Head of the Hawks deems to be a priority in South Africa,” he said. “They primarily focus on serious organized crime, serious commercial crime, and high-profile corruption cases.”

There are nine different narratives in the book and, said Coetzer, he loved every second while putting it together. It’s his debut work.

“It’s been a goal of mine to write and publish a book for many years,” he said and added that each one of the stories touches on different methodologies employed by the investigators to catch the crooks.

Coetzer also hopes that Hunting with the Hawks will go a long way in challenging, and eventually reshaping the public’s perception of the police. “This really isn’t a PR exercise for the SAPS,” he said.

“It’s so easy to criticize the police. All too often, they deserve it. But I’m convinced the book will give readers a much better understanding of what it’s like to be on the frontlines of the fight against crime,” he shared.

“It’s a dark and lonely place, a truly thankless job. We are indebted to those who are getting the job done.”

