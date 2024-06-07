Boot Ramaphosa for Motsepe – lobby group

Unity-22 calls for Ramaphosa's resignation, backs Patrice Motsepe for ANC leadership citing business acumen and party familiarity.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe during the FIFA World Cup match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium on 17 December 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Picture: Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

President Cyril Ramaphosa must resign and make way for his brother-in-law, mining magnate Patrice Motsepe, pictured, to lead the ANC as president, a lobby group advocating for a regime change said.

Unity-22 issued a statement calling for ANC branches in Limpopo to unite against Ramaphosa, who is married to Motsepe’s sister, Tshepo.

Led by Emmanuel Makgoga, Unity-22 has a footprint in the province and comprises disgruntled ANC supporters from elsewhere in the country, including KwaZulu-Natal.

‘Motsepe knows the politics of the ANC inside out’

“Apart from being a respected businessman, Motsepe knows the politics of the ANC inside out,” Makgoga told The Citizen yesterday.

“He is articulate and thinks on his feet. He has friends all over the country, including in KwaZulu-Natal, where the ANC lost members.

“Motsepe is a man of the people. He always shares his wealth, unlike other billionaires in the party. We believe with Motsepe at the helm, the ANC will go back to its former glory and lead this country again without any form of coalition.”

Not first time lobby punted Motsepe as leader

This is not the first time Unity-22 has punted Motsepe as leader.

In 2022, the Unity Makeleng Magane branch in Mandagshoek, outside Burgersfort, nominated Motsepe to take on Ramaphosa and former health minister Zweli Mkhize for the party’s plum job.

“Had branches of the ANC listened to our call, this party would not be where it is today,” Makgoga said.

The group had already approached Motsepe, he said.

“If we don’t act now, the ANC will soon be a thing of the past, come the 2026 municipal elections, the subsequent 2027 national elective conference and the 2029 general elections.”

Makgoga said the group planned to sell the idea to the national leadership of the ANC.

“We hope our plea will form part of the NEC’s discussions.”