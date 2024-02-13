Patrice Motsepe’s wife helps fashion meet football: Afcon 2023 ball auctioned for over R300K

In a unique fusion of football and fashion, the Africa Fashion Unites fashion show held a fundraiser auction that included a special football and an Ivory Coast jersey.

Football is more than a game; it is a passion that unites people around the globe. On Friday, owner of Africa Fashion International (AFI) and Patrice Motsepe’s wife, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe hosted a fashion show at the Sofitel Abidjan Hôtel Ivoire in Côte d’Ivoire.

The fashion show blended the passion for football with that for fashion when it featured a fundraiser auction which attracted avid collectors, football enthusiasts, and investors alike.

Africa Fashion Unites auction

The fundraiser auction included a special football and an Ivory Coast jersey, with the proceeds going towards supporting the Centre Artisanal Abe Apo Elisabeth in Montézo, Alépé District, which gave jobs to more than 20 young people and women.

“Auctioned as part of the fund-raiser was a signed Afcon 2023 football used in the final match and the national Ivory Coast jersey, which both fetched $20 000 (about R380 000),” according to IOL.

However, the winning bidder gifted both the football and jersey to Ivory Coast’s First Lady.

“Africa is rich with resources and has no shortage of talent in fashion, football and music. I am happy that AFI was able to bring fashion to football,” Moloi-Motsepe said.

Sites to auction soccer memorabilia

Sports memorabilia holds a special place in the hearts of fans, offering a tangible connection to their favourite athletes and moments in sports history.

Auctions provide an opportunity for enthusiasts to acquire unique and valuable items, ranging from autographed jerseys and game-worn equipment to signed photographs and trading cards.

Many auction websites cater to sports fans and collectors alike. Take a look at the following, you might find something you like that can mark you as a super fan.

CharityStars often hosts soccer auctions, they offer a range of memorabilia and experiences related to soccer. Among other auctions, currently there are 120 items worn in matches that are up for bidding.

Items listed range from soccer jerseys to boots and shorts. There is a time limit on these items, so do not wait to be outbid by another superfan.

Pristine auction is another online auction platform that features soccer items that include but are not limited to signed jerseys and cleats from Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Pristine has a time limit of 10 minutes in their auction intervals.