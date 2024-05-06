Public Safety MMC to ‘engage with residents’ after being implicated in Usindiso report

Retired judge SIsi Khampepe released her report on the Usindiso building fire in Marshalltown, making several recommendations against the City of Johannesburg.

The fire at the Usindiso building in the Johannesburg CBD has been described as one of the worst tragedies to have hit Gauteng’s economic hub. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

City of Johannesburg (CoJ) MMC for Public Safety, Mgcini Tshwaku, has reacted to the Usindiso Commission Report suggesting his position should be investigated.

The fire which broke out last August claimed 77 lives. A man was arrested in January and charged with murder and attempted murder.

The report into the fire, compiled by retired judge Sisi Khampepe, was released on Sunday and has made several claims against the CoJ and their property management arm, Johannesburg Property Company (JPC), among others.

Khampepe’s report suggested Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda consider the position of the MMC for Public Safety, “whose political responsibility or lack of oversight conduced to bring about the disaster”.

Before the dust could settle on the report’s release, MMC for Public Safety, Mgcini Tshwaku, released a statement clarifying his stance on the matter.

Tshwaku said he would wait for the report to be handed over to the Mayor’s office before ‘engaging with members of the public, particularly residents of the City’.

“Our commitment remains to transparency and accountability, and we will address any relevant matters following the official process,” stated Tshwaku.

Usindiso Commission’s recommendations

A host of CoJ entities could face the music for their role in the deadly Marshalltown fire.

Part one of the report suggests the gutted building should be demolished, but that the city’s water, electricity and refuse removal entities also face disciplinary action in instances where they are found to be negligent.

It advised the CoJ to embark on an investigation to determine who was responsible for the violation of bylaws, as well as the lack of oversight and governance.

The JPC board was also urged to consider the position of CEO, Helen Botes “for the total disregard of managing the Usindiso building, despite knowledge of its disastrous state of affairs since at least 2019”.

Premier Panyaza Lesufi to intervene

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi was on hand to receive the report and stated his commitment to implementing the recommendations.

Lesufi stated that he would hand over the report to Gwamanda on Monday, whereafter they will scrutinise its contents.

“I do not want to even change a comma or sentence [on the report]. I am moving to the next stage of implementing the recommendations,” he elaborated.