WATCH: Lenasia South residents protest over prolonged electricity outages

Lenasia South has been grappling with no electricity for almost four days with residents saying their complaints have fallen on deaf ears

Angry and frustrated resident of the suburb have barricaded intersections along the arterial K43 road with massive boulder and burning tyres. Photo: Screengrab

Prolonged electricity outages in Lenasia South have forced residents to take to the streets in protest.

Angry and frustrated resident of the suburb have barricaded intersections along the arterial K43 road with massive boulder and burning tyres.

Lenasia South has been grappling with no electricity for almost four days with residents saying their complaints to officials from the City of Johannesburg, mayor Kabelo Gwamanda, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and even President Cyril Ramaphosa have fallen on deaf ears.

Watch the protest in Lenasia South

Forgotten suburb

Describing Lenasia South as a “forgotten suburb,” many took to social media to vent their anger and frustration. They complained that their lives have been disrupted by the power outages with remote employees not being able to work, children unable to do their homework, and households having to spend money on take-aways because they cannot cook at home.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the protests have caused severe traffic disruptions along the K43.

Protests

“The traffic disruptions in Lenasia South particularly on Klipspruit Valley Road also known as K43 and Bedford Street are barricaded off with burning tyres, rocks, and debris. Residents are protesting over prolonged power outages in the area.

“It’s been indicated that the residents want the local ward councillor to address them. Motorists are advised to drive with caution and avoid the intersection of K43 and Bedford Street,” Fihla said.

Fihla added that motorists should use alternate routes such as Wimbledon Road, Golden Highway and Provincial Road.

City Power

Meanwhile, City Power has been scarce with updates on the outage in Lenasia South.

City Power spokesperson on Wednesday said power would be restored by 12 pm on Thursday.

Mangena said the Lenasia South substation tripped during the restoration process due to oil leakage on the transformer.

“A team is currently on site, topping up the oil. After that, the transformer will be tested before the restoration operation can commence.

“With the work that still needs to be conducted, the team expects to be done and ready to restore by Thursday at 12h00. Areas such as Lenasia South and several extensions will remain off until then,” he said.

However, residents are still without electricity as they prepare for another night without power.

The prolonged power outage happened after four substations including Ennerdale, Hopefield, Lunar and Lenasia South went off on Tuesday following the theft of over 400 meters of cable and the subsequent burning of a busbar link.

