Big brother is watching: Mass installation of CCTV cameras in Joburg CBD

Gauteng government officials continued the installation of technologic assistance to aid in the combating of crime in the economic hub.

A Crime Prevention Warden monitors the feed from cameras installed in the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: Twitter/ @GautengProvince

The next time you are in the Joburg central business district (CBD) and have a feeling that someone is watching you, this might just be the case.

Gauteng government officials launched the installation of CCTV cameras in Small Street on Tuesday as part of the provincial government’s intervention to fight crime in the area.

The officials also went on a walkabout with the crime prevention wardens to show their presence in the CBD and to inspect the cameras.

6 000 cameras in total

This intervention has included drones and e-panic buttons to go with the 150 CCTV cameras already set up at key locations across the province since April.

In total, government hopes to one day have a network of 6 000 cameras in Gauteng thanks to its partnership with Vumacam.

“The cameras are meant to reduce crime and enhance public safety for residents, businesses and visitors,” read a statement from the government.

“The partnership will also see the expansion of camera coverage to underserved areas, particularly within townships, informal settlements, hostel, business districts, areas with high crime spots, roads, schools and other public places,” the statement continued.

Walkabout in Johannesburg

Leading the inspection party was MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) and e-Gov Research and Development Mzi Khumalo, assisted by Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko.

Small Street has a high volume of pedestrian traffic, featuring the Small Street Mall. Extending into Marshalltown, the street continues at the southern entrance of Carlton Centre.

That section of the street has several cash for scrap deals, a tavern, a hotel and an African indigenous spiritual institution.

The Small Street cameras are integrated into a system designed to ensure prompt action, with real-time monitoring allowing for immediate deployment of law enforcement to the area.

The @GautengProvince today officially launched the CCTV camera project at Small Street in Johannesburg as part of the e-policing crime prevention strategy, to use technology to combat crime. MEC for @GautengeGov, @MziKhumalo_ led the launch at Small Street.#LessTalkMoreWork pic.twitter.com/Dj2IYWGja1 — Gauteng Provincial Gov (@GautengProvince) May 21, 2024

*Additional reporting by Jarryd Westerdale