‘Corruption, lack of implementation blocking NDP’ – experts

By Getrude Makhafola

Poor governance and corruption remain the stumbling blocks 10 years after the launch of the National Development Plan (NDP) that targeted a 2030 deadline to improve the lives of South Africans.

Public service and governance experts believe that government will not achieve NDP targets within the remaining seven years.

‘Government fails to implement’

University of Free State governance and public sector expert Dr Harlan Cloete said public officials barely talk about the NDP anymore.

“It all boils down to corruption and the lack of implementation over the years. It’s highly unlikely that NDP goals of curbing high unemployment, poverty and inequality will be realised.

And unfortunately, one hardly hears officials talk about the NDP throughout government departments.

He says a proper plan is important because implementation is not easy for governments across the world.

“What you need is a plan and commitment thereto. Countries such as China and Singapore have 50-year plans and no matter who is in government, the plan remains.

“But our State is incapable of that. Policies look good on paper but executions remain a problem,” says Cloete.

‘Deterioration under Ramaphosa’

Deputy director at North West University’s School of Government Studies Professor Muhiya Lukamba says things do not look good under President Cyril Ramaphosa’s tenure.

A properly functioning government would have implemented proper electricity generation plans at least 15 years ago in lieu of the NDP, he says.

“Load shedding is hammering the economy and livelihoods, also adding aftermath of the Covid pandemic and state capture that hijacked government during the NDP period.

“Government needs to examine what went wrong, what they did not do well and what needs to be done.”

Lukamba remarks that the state has deteriorated further under Ramaphosa.

“Investors are holding back because things are not going well – poor governance has trickled down to communities who are now dying of cholera.

“As long as these problems remain, inequality and unemployment will deepen and the NDP will remain just a policy.

“The rand keeps tanking since Ramaphosa came to power. The state has deteriorated.”

Going forward, the NDP will also depend on who takes over after the 2024 general elections, he added.

Ramaphosa and Manuel’s NDP

The NDP was spearheaded by former planning and monitoring minister in the Presidency Trevor Manuel under ex-president Thabo Mbeki, shortly before the latter was removed from office in 2008.

Ramaphosa was, at the time, an advisor to the National Planning Commission (NPC) that is responsible for driving the NDP 2030 vision.

Manuel formally launched NDP in 2012.

For it to work, the plan also relies on the private sector, especially on job creation.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya on Monday requested that The Citizen wait for the president’s upcoming budget vote.

“I know this is not the ideal response, but we have a budget vote speech this coming Wednesday where the president will cover economic recovery plans, including government’s ongoing commitment to addressing unemployment.”

Planning commission to issue NDP review

In responding to emailed questions, NPC spokesperson Zarina Adhikari referred The Citizen to a media statement issued two weeks.

The 11 May media statement says the NPC is scheduled to release a 10-year review of the NDP “in light of concerns over escalating levels” of poverty, inequality and unemployment.

“The ongoing review, whose full findings are scheduled to be released in July 2023, came under scrutiny at the NPC’s second quarterly plenary held on 5 May 2023.

“In line with its mandate, this review gives the NPC an opportunity to assess progress made by the country towards these developmental goals, while providing advice that will change the trajectory that it identifies.

“The review will function as a mirror and barometer of progress, and a reminder to all of us that we neglect our national long-term plan at our own peril,” deputy NPC chairperson Professor Tinyiko Maluleke says in the statement.

NPC wants teeth

Furthermore, Maluleke says the commissioners deliberated on the need to strengthen the NPC by writing its terms of reference into law “so that its existence, work, and impact does not depend on the goodwill of the government of the day”.

Both Cloete and Lukamba remarked that the 10-year review will be an interesting document.

It is also possible that the 2030 deadline could be extended, Lukamba added.

The NPC was first formed in 2010, and is tasked with spearheading the country’s strategic plans such as NDP.

Ramaphosa appointed the current team in 2021.

Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Minister in the Presidency Maropene Ramokgopa chairs the commission.