A unified SA government? Done and dusted this week…the ANC thinks so

So far, so good: The ANC revealed that five political parties have officially signed the statement of intent to participate in the GNU.

ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri provided an update on discussions around the formation of the government of national unity (GNU) on Monday, 17 June. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The African National Congress (ANC) expressed its confidence that discussions on the formation of a Government of National Unity (GNU) could even conclude before the inauguration of president-elect Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday, 19 June.

The 71-year-old statesman was re-elected as president during the first sitting of the National Assembly (NA) at the Cape Town Convention Centre (CTCC) last Friday.

Ramaphosa will lead what the ANC calls a government of national unity after the party failed to secure the outright majority of the votes in the May 29 general election.

Five parties sign statement of intent to work within GNU – ANC

In an update provided by the ANC on Monday, the party said five political parties have officially signed the statement of intent to participate in the government of national unity (GNU).

The party’s national spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, revealed in a statement that the parties who have signed so far, are:

The ANC;

Democratic Alliance (DA);

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP);

GOOD; and

Patriotic Alliance (PA).

‘Collaborative effort’

“This collaborative effort is rooted in our shared commitment to uphold the Constitution, promote non-racialism, and ensure social justice and equity for all South Africans,” she said.

The five parties collectively represent 273 (or 68%) seats in the National Assembly.

GNU talks in ‘final stages’

According to Bhengu-Motsiri, discussions with other parties were ongoing, adding that all political parties represented in legislatures were welcome to join the GNU – even after its formation.

“We are comfortable that the level and the speed with which these cordial engagements have been taking place will result in a final stage, come the inauguration and days after the inauguration,” said Bhengu-Motsiri.

“Remember that the president still has the power to appoint whoever he appoints into various portfolios in government.”

GNU framework

The GNU will ensure representation in government and legislatures by all participating parties, making decisions by consensus, with mechanisms for conflict resolution where necessary.

The president will exercise the prerogative to appoint the Cabinet, in consultation with leaders of GNU parties, adhering to existing protocols on government decision-making and budgeting.

The Zuma factor: ‘Totally disingenuous’ – ANC

In response to uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party leader Jacob Zuma’s media briefing on Sunday evening, Bhengu-Motsiri told Jacaranda FM News that the former president is being “disingenuous”.

According to the 82-year-old Zuma, the MK party will approach an international court next over the alleged rigging of last month’s elections.

MK party leader and former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Felix Dlangamandla

The party’s decision comes after its bid to have the results of the elections declared invalid, failed in the Electoral Court.

“He is within his rights to do so, but we believe that this is totally disingenuous and unacceptable in our democracy when various international observers have declared South Africa’s general elections as free and fair,” said Bhengu-Motsiri.

We do not know on what basis he is going on.

