Govt departments blow millions of taxpayers’ money in irregular expenditure

The department of basic education spent R6.4 million in unauthorised expenditure on the national teacher awards ceremony.

From R91 000 overspent on printing hard copies of a strategic plan, to R3.6 million for the state funeral of president Nelson Mandela, the parliamentary standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) yesterday heard how 13 government departments blew millions of taxpayers’ money in irregular expenditure. To understand the magnitude of it, Scopa yesterday conducted an oversight visit to National Treasury – and MPs expressed unhappiness about the department of finance’s failure to hold public servants to account in terms of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA). ALSO READ: Water and sanitation department’s irregular expenditure reaches R16.5 billion In laying bare...

