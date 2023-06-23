Govt departments blow millions of taxpayers’ money in irregular expenditure

Home » News » South Africa » Government
By Brian Sokutu
From R91 000 overspent on printing hard copies of a strategic plan, to R3.6 million for the state funeral of president Nelson Mandela, the parliamentary standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) yesterday heard how 13 government departments blew millions of taxpayers’ money in irregular expenditure.
To understand the magnitude of it, Scopa yesterday conducted an oversight visit to National Treasury – and MPs expressed unhappiness about the department of finance’s failure to hold public servants to account in terms of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).
In laying bare how government has handled the public purse, National Treasury showed Scopa cases, which included:
MPs were unanimous in their unhappiness with “less action” taken by National Treasury to hold departments to account – agreeing with lawmaker Sandra Beukes, who questioned the role of the department of finance in performing an oversight role over government departments.
