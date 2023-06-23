By Getrude Makhafola
23 Jun 2023
4:40 am
Politics

‘Race is a factor’ – ANC ‘missing the point’ on Western Cape voting patterns

Despite the dominance of debates around winning the Western Cape’s coloured vote, the ANC said race did not influence voting in the province.

Picture: Michel Bega
As the Western Cape ANC gears up for its conference that was delayed for years, the lack of movement from the party’s Luthuli House headquarters signalled no interest for the province that’s unable to rise against the Democratic Alliance (DA). So indifferent is the ANC that while addressing the media yesterday detailing the national working committee outcomes, secretary-general Fikile Mbalula did not mention the conference, an indication that the Western Cape is the least of ANC concerns. ALSO READ: ‘Hopeless and out of touch’ – Is Western Cape ANC dead and buried? Mbalula only spoke about the upcoming ANC league...

