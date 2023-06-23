Daily news update: Agoa renewal, Poland debacle and no more ‘cool drink’ for JMPD officers

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

If government saw Western Cape Premier Alan Winde‘s United States trip over the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) as overstepping, they were careful not to show it.

Winde is desperately lobbying for continued US support, relating to the renewal of the country’s participation in Agoa.

South Africa’s ongoing romance with Russia has provoked ire from powerful trade partners such as the US, with the latter threatening economic sanctions on SA.

During the weekly Cabinet briefing on Thursday, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni acknowledged that a ‘delegation’ had recently visited the US, but emphasised there would be other ‘envoys with ministers’ that are expected to meet with G7 countries about South Africa’s position on Russia’s invasion on Ukraine.

Ntshavheni insists normal protocols were followed in Poland debacle, slams ‘negative’ media

Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. Photo: GCIS

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says government will use diplomatic channels to establish what happened between President Cyril Ramaphosa’s security detail and the authorities in Poland ahead of the Russia-Ukraine peacekeeping mission.

This is after South African Airways (SAA) chartered flight was grounded for more than 24 hours at the Chopin Airport in Warsaw last week.

Poland authorities had raised concerns over travel documents and undeclared “dangerous goods”.

All five on board Titanic sub killed in ‘catastrophic implosion’

The US Coast Guard said all five people aboard the Titan submersible are believed to be dead. Photo: AFP

The US Coast Guard said all five people aboard the Titan submersible are believed to be dead, and debris discovered in the search area at the Titanic wreckage for the missing vessel was consistent with a “catastrophic implosion”.

The coast guard briefed the media on Thursday evening following the search of the OceanGate Expeditions submersible.

Rear Admiral Mauger said an underwater robot found a tail cone of the missing Titanic submersible this morning.

Revolutionising road safety: JMPD traffic officers to wear body cameras

JMPD officers. Photo for illustration purposes, taken on 17 May 2010. Credit: Wikimedia Commons/ER24 EMS

The City of Johannesburg is launching a new initiative to equip Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers with body cameras.

The announcement comes half a decade after the launch of the Road Safety Campaign by former mayor Herman Mashaba and public safety MMC Michael Sun at the Grasmere Toll Plaza in 2017.

At the time, Sun highlighted the importance of ensuring the safety of road users. He said the campaign’s focus was to protect all who were navigating the roads.

Lekwa Municipality fined R70 million for environmental violations

Picture: iStock

The Standerton Regional Court has imposed a fine of R70 million on the Lekwa Local Municipality in Mpumalanga for contravention of environmental legislation.

The municipality was found guilty on seven counts relating to:

Failure to comply with conditions stipulated in the waste management license.

Prohibition of unauthorised disposal of waste.

Failure to comply with a compliance notice.

Unlawful water use.

Causing significant pollution to the environment.

Unlawful negligent disposition and distribution of raw untreated sewer.

Failure to comply with directives issued.

‘Nothing has changed’ – Zondo says parliament would fail to stop state capture again

The Jacob Zuma Foundation is challenging the appointment of Judge Raymond Zondo as Chief Justice. Photo: Gallo Images/Veli Nhlapo

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says parliament would fail to stop state capture again if there was another attempt.

Zondo addressed the Post Zondo Commission: The Future of Democracy Colloquium held at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in Pretoria on Thursday.

The event, held under the theme ‘A vision for the future of Democracy Project’, comes a year after Zondo handed over the last state capture reports to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Sobering verdict: SCA ruling paves way for retired judge Motata to be impeached

Disgraced former high court judge Nkola Motata sits in his smashed Jaguar after hitting a garden wall in Johannesburg North in 2007. The Supreme Court of Appeal has ruled on 22 June 2023 that the retired judge be impeached. Photos: Twitter

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruled on Thursday 22 June that the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) was wrong when it found that retired judge Nkola Motata was only guilty of “misconduct” and not “gross misconduct” after he drove into a wall in an intoxicated state 15 years ago.

The court said in its ruling that for as long as Motata, who has since retired on full benefits, is entitled to be called “Judge Motata”, the judiciary “continues to be stained in the eyes of the public”.

‘I spoke to him 10 min before’: Nadia Nakai opens up about the night AKA was gunned down

Nadia Nakai. Picture: Instagram @Nadia Nakai

Television presenter and rapper Nadia Nakai shared the heartbreaking details of her boyfriend Kiernan Forbes’ passing during a recent interview on the L-Tido Podcast.

Forbes, known as AKA, was tragically shot and killed outside a restaurant in Durban, in February 2023.

A few months after his passing, Nadia took to her Instagram page to express the difficulties she faced in accepting his death.

Nadia said she is gradually finding the strength to move forward and resume her career, as she starts to rebuild her life.

Pitso tips Nabi to be a success, not sure of player quality at Chiefs

Pitso Mosimane during the Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools media launch at The Maslow Hotel Sandton on June 17, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Nasreddine Nabi would be a good fit for Kaizer Chiefs if he ends up signing, according to revered former Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane.

Amakhosi are said to be in advanced talks with the Tunisian mentor to bring him to Naturena with hopes he can turn things around.

Nabi is a favourite to replace embattled Arthur Zwane and Pitso believes he could be the right fit.

It is said that among issues that are delaying the deal is his insistence on bringing his own technical team.

