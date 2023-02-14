Getrude Makhafola
Premium Journalist
5 minute read
14 Feb 2023
5:00 am
Government

Boardless SABC’s operation hamstrung while Ramaphosa dithers

Getrude Makhafola

Crucial issues such as budgets and strategic matters are currently on hold as the SABC has been running without a board since October last year.

General views of the SABC (South African Broadcasting Corporation) building in Auckland Park, Johannesburg. Photo: Michel Bega
SABC headquarters
President Cyril Ramaphosa's dithering in the appointment of a new board for the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is having a negative impact on the public broadcaster, as crucial decisions await board approval. According to Michael Markovitz, former member of the previous board and head of the Media Leadership think tank at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibbs), the absence of board oversight at the entity is worrying despite management running day-to-day operations. "I don't think they can take decisions that have to do with the board. It's obviously a concern for SABC without an accounting authority because that is...

Read more on these topics