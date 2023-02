The delay in announcing the Cabinet reshuffle hinges on one issue – the appointment of the deputy president, because President Cyril Ramaphosa is not comfortable with ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile occupying that position. An ANC source said although Mashatile was not someone Ramaphosa would have liked in the position, there were no strong contenders within his own camp to fill the position left by former deputy president David Mabuza. Various ANC sources in both party factions said, besides the fact that Mashatile was on the Zweli Mkhize slate at the Nasrec elective conference in December, with the Phala Phala...

The delay in announcing the Cabinet reshuffle hinges on one issue – the appointment of the deputy president, because President Cyril Ramaphosa is not comfortable with ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile occupying that position.

An ANC source said although Mashatile was not someone Ramaphosa would have liked in the position, there were no strong contenders within his own camp to fill the position left by former deputy president David Mabuza.

Various ANC sources in both party factions said, besides the fact that Mashatile was on the Zweli Mkhize slate at the Nasrec elective conference in December, with the Phala Phala issue still in the air, Ramaphosa did not trust him as either deputy, nor later as president.

Mashatile did not defend Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa is under investigation for his handling of a burglary at his Phala Phala farm in 2020.

“He would like to have someone who will stand by him now and in future, should Phala Phala go the wrong way. Mashatile has not defended the president in the past,” one source said.

Mashatile, unlike other NEC members, did not vehemently defend Ramaphosa when he was criticised by the opposition for the events that occurred at his Phala Phala farm in June 2020. Cash in US dollars was found stashed inside a sofa on the farm.

According to members of his faction, Ramaphosa was considering other options to avoid appointing Mashatile, including elevating one of his senior ministers to the deputy president post. Mashatile could be appointed as a minister to fill one of the existing vacancies, the source said.

Some have suggested Mashatile should be tested by being offered the newly created minister of electricity post “to see if he swims or drowns” before he got elevated to the Presidency in 2024.

According to a source, among the people Ramaphosa was considering for the deputy president post was Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr Naledi Pandor. But Pandor not being a member of the ANC NEC, was a dilemma for the president.

However, he could still offer her the post because no law or ANC policy prevented such an appointment from outside the NEC.

Another name being bandied about within the party as a possible deputy president was Minister of Defence Thandi Modise, former speaker of the National Assembly, which is a position equivalent to that of deputy president.

Modise’s redeployment to defence was a demotion but was considered a strategic move, as the position needed an individual of her calibre with a military background. She is a former member of uMkhonto we Sizwe and a disciplinarian.

As speaker, she proved herself a tough leader who put trouble some opposition parties, such as Julius Malema’s Economic Freedom Fighters, as well as the African Transformation Movement and its leader, Vuyo Zungula, in their place during parliamentary debates.

When Ramaphosa handpicked Modise from the National Assembly, there were rumours she was being prepared as his future deputy. But Modise did not stand for the deputy position at Nasrec and was instead elected as an NEC additional member.

Options

Ramaphosa was forced to choose between Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola and Minister of Human Settlements Mmamoloko Kubayi as his running mates.

Should push come to shove, the president would choose from this group.

Some insiders believe Ramaphosa should rather do what former president Thabo Mbeki did and choose a female from among the additional NEC members to replace Mabuza if he was not comfortable with Mashatile.

When Mbeki fired his then deputy Jacob Zuma in 2005, instead of taking from the top six, he appointed Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, an ordinary additional NEC member, as a replacement. But both Mbeki and Mlambo-Ngcuka were ousted at Polokwane in 2007, when Zuma and Kgalema Motlanthe became president and deputy respectively.

In appointing Modise, Ramaphosa would emulate Mbeki, who leap-frogged the office bearers to choose Mlambo-Ngcuka. But Mbeki’s choice was not controversial, as Zuma was also ANC deputy.

It would also be offensive for Ramaphosa to appoint Modise or Pandor instead of Mashatile. That would be the first time an ANC deputy president did not become deputy president of the country. Ramaphosa by-passing Mashatile would be an open declaration of hostilities between them.

Some said it was too early for Mashatile to become deputy president because Mabuza’s term did not end; he resigned.

“It’s not yet Mashatile’s turn, his turn is coming in 2024 and the president can fill that position with any individual of his choice,” said an ANC member close to Mabuza, who asked not to be named.

The member suggested the ANC should change its system where the party’s deputy president automatically became the deputy president of the country.

“This is undemocratic,” he said.

– ericn@citizen.co.za