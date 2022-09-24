Sipho Mabena
24 Sep 2022
Government

National Health Insurance pilot sites suggest scheme is dead in the water

Government's poor track record on implementation and capability has been the biggest concern around National Health Insurance.

Patients at waiting place at Temba Clinic in Hammanskraal, 22 September 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Over a decade since the National Health Insurance (NHI) was piloted, there has been little or no improvement in the quality of public health service at the test sites, with poor hygiene, drugs stock outs, and long waiting hours still the order of the day. This despite R5.1 billion spent testing the NHI in OR Tambo (Eastern Cape), Gert Sibande (Mpumalanga), Vhembe (Limpopo), Pixley ka Seme (Northern Cape), Eden (Western Cape), Dr K Kaunda (North West), Thabo Mofutsanyane (Free State) and Tshwane (Gauteng), uMzinyathi, uMgungundlovu and Amajuba (KwaZulu-Natal) The NHI pilot programme was rolled out in 2014 but failures in...

