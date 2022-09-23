PODCAST: The solution to load shedding lies at the 2024 ballot box, says Tshepo Kgadima

Stephen Tau

Many South Africans have for the last couple of days been plunged into darkness, thanks to the country’s never-ending electricity crisis.

The power utility, Eskom ramped up load shedding to stage 6 last weekend, before dropping it slightly to stage 5 early this week.

While many were hoping for good news coming out of Megawatt Park, Eskom announced on Thursday afternoon that stage 5 will remain with us, at least until Saturday at 5am, saying more information regarding this weekend’s forecast would be announced on Friday.

Many experts have spoken about what brought the country to the power crisis it currently finds itself in and what could be the solutions going forward.

Former President Thabo Mbeki who has been outspoken about the numerous challenges faced by the country, including the governing African National Congress (ANC), also questioned the management of Eskom’s ability to deal with the electricity crisis during a dialogue with students at the University of South Africa (UNISA) this week.

[WATCH] Thabo Mbeki on the energy crisis SA quotes in Dr. Pali Lehohla that, "#Eskom is a big engineering institution and at the same time it is a big energy business. It needs engineers at the helm but instead we have doctors and politicians".



Tune into #Newzroom405 for more. pic.twitter.com/pY0wtbY8bj— Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) September 21, 2022

Energy and political analyst Tshepo Kgadima spoke to The Citizen’s Senior digital report Stephen Tau, saying as a member of the ANC it gives him no joy to say 2024 cannot come quick enough for ‘this regime’ to be voted out of power, adding that there is no capacity within the ANC to receive input and process it in a manner where right decisions can be taken.

