North West allocates R198 million to eradicate mud houses

Maloyi further reported that from 2019 to 2023, the province has constructed 19 307 houses, with 2 768 houses already delivered by the end of 2023.

In a recent State of the Province Address (SOPA), Acting North West Premier Nono Maloyi announced that the province has allocated R198 million to eradicate 1 356 mud houses.

According to Maloyi, 579 units have already been delivered, marking a significant step towards achieving the goal of eradicating mud houses in the province. While acknowledging the challenges that still exist, Maloyi emphasised the unprecedented levels of development the province has experienced in the last three decades.

‘Restoring the dignity of our people’

The Acting Premier highlighted the remarkable growth in the number of households in the province, which has increased from 591145 in 1996 to over 1.14 million in 2022. This significant increase means that 88% of dwellings in the North West are now considered formal housing.

Maloyi further reported that from 2019 to 2023, the province has constructed 19 307 houses, with 2 768 houses already delivered by the end of 2023.

In addition, Maloyi announced that the provincial government has overcome the hurdles that delayed the Deelpan floods project.

ALSO READ: Mathabatha’s last Sopa amid mudslinging

“It is us who took the conscious decision that in Deelpan we are not going to build temporary shelter, we are going to build houses and we have achieved that, ” said Maloyi. As a result, 104 houses will be completed by the end of next month.

Furthermore, Maloyi thanked Kgosi Kogodi Molete of Bakolobeng and his traditional council for donating land which will allow the upcoming building project of an additional 317 houses.

The Acting Premier also expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming launch of the R2.6 billion N14 mixed-use development project in Ventersdorp.

He said the project will not only create more than 600 jobs for locals but also contribute to the transformation of Ventersdorp.

ALSO READ: Premier Lesufi’s grand plans in Sopa will cost us

“The small town of Ventersdorp, which comes from a bad history of occupation by a right wing racist group called AWB, will never be the same again. We are restoring the dignity of our people,” Maloyi added.

Addressing water-related challenges

Maloyi highlighted the significant progress made in providing access to piped water. He said more than 80% of households in the province have access to piped water within their dwellings, yards, or community stands, which is a 60% increase from 1996.

A R106 million Dinokana Water Supply Intervention Project introduced in November 2023 by the government and Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu will be finished in September according to the acting premier.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Water bottles fly as chaos erupts before Gauteng Sopa

Additionally, the construction of a R36 million bulk water sewer pipeline in Agisanang township is expected to be completed this year.

Maloyi also provided updates on other water infrastructure projects, such as the completion of the Brits Water Treatment Plant and the ongoing pipeline construction from Mafenya to Tlhabane. These projects aim to improve water supply in various areas, including Oukasi, Mothotlung, Damonsville, Mmankau, Brits, Elandsrand, Letlhabile, and Sonop.

“Our people will no longer have water issues in the aforementioned areas,” he said.

READ: MORE: Lesufi aims to attract private investment for Gauteng’s future