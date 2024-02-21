Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

21 Feb 2024

04:20 am

Premier Lesufi’s grand plans in Sopa will cost us

Premier Lesufi's ambitious plans spark debate over feasibility and funding sources.

Premier Lesufi’s grand plans in Sopa will cost us

Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi at Nasrec in Johannesburg, 19 February 2024, before his State of the Province Address. Picture; Nigel Sibanda/ Nigel Sibanda

When it comes to spinning fantastic tales, President Cyril Ramaphosa has competition from Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, whose State of the Province Address painted a picture of bright, shiny, happy, equitable provincial bliss. Waving his magic wand, Lesufi is going to end e-tolls (okay, we know he’s promised that a number of times previously); train 40 000 unemployed youth to be artisans; provide those young people with land so they can build their own houses; partner with a workers’ investment company to buy 18 private hospitals to convert into government institutions; add 300MW of electricity to the grid over the…

Subscribe to continue reading this article
and support trusted South African journalism

Access PREMIUM news, competitions
and exclusive benefits

SUBSCRIBE
Already a member? SIGN IN HERE

When it comes to spinning fantastic tales, President Cyril Ramaphosa has competition from Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, whose State of the Province Address painted a picture of bright, shiny, happy, equitable provincial bliss.

Waving his magic wand, Lesufi is going to end e-tolls (okay, we know he’s promised that a number of times previously); train 40 000 unemployed youth to be artisans; provide those young people with land so they can build their own houses; partner with a workers’ investment company to buy 18 private hospitals to convert into government institutions; add 300MW of electricity to the grid over the next year; install 8 400 CCTV cameras to combat crime; and even build a pleasure dome on the Vaal to rival Sun City as a tourist attraction.

Not only that, he’s going to convince National Treasury to cough up the money to build a new railway line to East London so that Gauteng-based car assembly plants can more easily export their products.

And he wants to take over the running of the province’s cities because they can’t deliver services. God complex, anyone?

ALSO READ: ‘It’s not that simple’: Gauteng govt seeking loan to pay R12 billion for e-toll scrapping – Lesufi

The fruits of some of his earlier labours were present at the Nasrec hall to hear his speech: his green-uniformed amaPanyaza crime wardens vigorously applauded him for rescuing them from poverty.

While characterising Gauteng as the “third-biggest economy in Africa” – after Egypt and Nigeria – Lesufi clearly believes there is a bottomless well of money with which to execute all these dreams.

That money won’t come from e-tolls and it won’t come from those at the bottom of the income pyramid, so it’s got to come from somewhere.

Long-suffering taxpayers will pick up the bill for Lesufi’s grand plans. The main beneficiary, even when they don’t work, will be the ANC. Call us shocked.

ALSO READ: Formal process to remove e-tolls begins on 31 March – Lesufi

Read more on these topics

electricity grid etolls Panyaza Lesufi sopa Youth Unemployment

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Amabutho demand explanation from Zulu king for prime minister appointment
Politics ‘ANC forced to bend knee before DA,’ says Schreiber as party hands over cadre deployment records
Politics ‘Come 24 May, or somewhere around there’ – IFP warns ANC against holding elections on Friday
Local News Crocodiles cause havoc on Brits road
Local News University of Mpumalanga accused of demanding bribes from prospective students

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe