Sipho Mabena
3 minute read
24 Feb 2023
5:19 pm
Government

Inside North West’s RDP housing misery and danger

Inquiry to look into houses that were never built, poorly built or left incomplete, with some abandoned at foundation phase.

An RDP house with walls that are falling apart at Rockdale in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, 5 June 2021. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
The state subsidised housing (RDP) housing projects meant to provide decent shelter for poor communities have instead become a source of misery and danger in many various parts of the North West province. Houses in several settlements in the province were never built or left at the foundation phase. Some houses were built without roofing, while others were poorly constructed. The beneficiaries are now left angry and disappointed despite billions of rands being spent on the projects. Nightmare, misery and danger In the Toevlug, near Venterdorp, most of the state subsidised low cost houses, otherwise known as RDP houses, were...

