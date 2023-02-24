Inside North West’s RDP housing misery and danger

The state subsidised housing (RDP) housing projects meant to provide decent shelter for poor communities have instead become a source of misery and danger in many various parts of the North West province. Houses in several settlements in the province were never built or left at the foundation phase. Some houses were built without roofing, while others were poorly constructed. The beneficiaries are now left angry and disappointed despite billions of rands being spent on the projects. Nightmare, misery and danger In the Toevlug, near Venterdorp, most of the state subsidised low cost houses, otherwise known as RDP houses, were...

Nightmare, misery and danger

In the Toevlug, near Venterdorp, most of the state subsidised low cost houses, otherwise known as RDP houses, were never built and those that were built were never finished or inadequately built.

The construction of 365 houses began in Toevlug in 2019, with beneficiaries being approved for housing subsidies. However, a measly 100 substandard houses were built.

These houses are useless and dangerous. They have extremely high foundations which render the house inaccessible to the disabled and pose serious injury risks to beneficiaries, particularly children.

The houses are also beset with plumbing faults and leaking pipes, leaving beneficiaries with a financial burden after having to repair these faults.

The remaining 265 houses that were supposed to be built were left at the foundation stage, with some houses left with only walls and window frames.

In the Kaalpan village outside Sannieshof, the housing project was approved in 2018 but the contractor dug foundations and then abandoned the construction site. The trenches left there are a serious danger to residents.

SA Human Right Commission inquiry

These are some of the complaints to be investigated by the SA Human Rights Commission in an inquiry scheduled to be held in the province in April.

According to the commission’s provincial manager Shirley Mlombo, the investigation will assess the extent of the problems and examine the root causes as well as the impact on beneficiaries, including the vulnerable groups under sections 9, 10, 25(1), and 26(1) of the Constitution.

She said the inquiry will also explore the role of various actors and the role these actors could play in rectifying the blunders and then make findings, recommendations as well as directives to address the housing challenges.

Mlombo urged affected communities, beneficiaries and relevant stakeholders to make submissions to the commission’s provincial offices by 14 March.

“The information submitted may include information on the causes of the identified challenge, the impact of the identified challenge on the affected communities and beneficiaries and the proposed steps for addressing the identified challenge,” she said.

Magnitude of complaints

The inquiry was triggered by complaints received on behalf of 100 beneficiaries in Lethabong near Rustenburg, 26 beneficiaries in Kaalpan, 450 beneficiaries in Wolmaranstaad and 365 beneficiaries in Toevlug.

Mlombo said in August 2021 the commission conducted site inspections in Kaalpan and other areas. An inspection was also conducted in Toevlug in September last year.

“We did, however, conduct inspections in other areas following receipt of complaints and the appalling RDP housing challenges were observed during these inspections. The site inspections will be conducted on 8 and 9 May 2023,” she said.

She said further inspections will be conducted before the start of the inquiry, adding that no submissions have been received yet.

