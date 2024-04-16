WATCH: EFF retains its five seats in Ekurhuleni mayoral committee

Newly elected Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza has announced his new 10-member mayoral committee, with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) retaining its five seats.

Xhakaza’s party, the African National Congress (ANC) has four seats in the new committee.

Xhakaza was elected the new mayor of Ekurhuleni last week, the first time an African National Congress (ANC) member returned to the mayor’s office since Mzwandile Masina’s term ended in 2021.

📽[WATCH – part 1] Executive Mayor Ald Nkosindiphile Xhakaza hosts his first briefing meeting with the newly appointed Multi-Party Mayoral Committee. pic.twitter.com/EyRdxgQgYZ April 15, 2024

New cabinet

The municipality had been without a mayor for two weeks after African Independent Congress (AIC) councillor Sivuyile Ngodwana’s removal from office in a motion of no confidence.

Other members elected to the mayor committee include the previous mayor, Sivuyile Ngodwana, who is now the MMC for Corporate and Shared Services.

Thembi Msane is the new MMC for water and sanitation, Nkululeko Dunga the MMC for finance, Sizakele Masuku, the MMC for safety and security and Kgopelo Hollo as MMC for human settlements.

Service delivery

Xhakaza said the incoming members are committed to ethical leadership, transparency and providing services to the residents of Ekurhuleni.

“The members have been selected on the basis of their experience, expectations, to serve the residents of the City of Ekurhuleni. Their key commitments includes among others ensuring that the provision of sustainable service delivery to all the residents and rebuilding a strong financial base to support the city’s development.”

EFF members

The EFF in Gauteng has welcomed the announcement of the new MMCs.

“We emphasise that the continuity of these MMCs is crucial for maintaining stable local governance, which directly influences the quality and efficiency of service delivery.

“The EFF remains steadfast in its commitment to building upon the positive changes initiated in previous terms to foster stability and enhance service delivery in Ekurhuleni. Our experienced MMCs are poised to leverage their deep-rooted dedication and understanding of community needs to significantly improve the lives of Ekurhuleni’s residents,” the red berets said.

Ekurhuleni residents will be hoping the new MMCs will making a difference to the city.

Among the service delivery issues plaguing the region, is power outages that recently left thousands of Boksburg families without electricity for over two weeks.

