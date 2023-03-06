Paul Mashatile appointed as deputy president

Citizen Reporter

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that Paul Mashatile will become the country’s new deputy president, replacing David Mabuza, who resigned last week.

Mashatile, a former ANC treasurer-general, has has held various leadership positions in the party and government.

No surprise here

This announcement comes as no surprise, as Mashatile had been elected as the party’s deputy president during the party’s recent elective conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg. Mashatile replaces Mabuza, whose recent resignation was also expected, after he had elected not to compete for his position at the conference.

While delays around the Cabinet reshuffle sparked rumours Mashatile was being blocked by Ramaphosa’s close allies – or that the president himself was not sure about him – ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula dismissed the talk, stating there was nothing untoward about the process surrounding the reshuffle.

What does he bring to the table?

Mashatile is no stranger to controversy, with his name previously being linked with controversial matters such as the drama around the Alexandra Renewal Project.

One of the key issues facing South Africa is the ongoing electricity crisis, which has had a significant impact on the country’s economy and society.

Mashatile’s experience in economic and financial matters will be important in addressing these challenges, particularly as the government seeks to implement reforms aimed at boosting growth and job creation, and he now takes on the role of head of government business.

In addition to his political experience, Mashatile is also known for his work in the arts and culture sector, having served as Minister of Arts and Culture from 2009 to 2014.

This background may also be useful in promoting South Africa’s cultural heritage and supporting the country’s creative industries, which have been hard hit by the Covid pandemic and the load shedding crisis.