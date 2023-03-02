Mashatile accused of falsifying affidavit to mislead court into ruling in favour of ANC

Eric Naki
Disgruntled ANC members are seeking an order in the court to nullify the ANC provincial conference that took place in Rustenburg in August 2022.

ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile addressing the Special Congress of the National Union of Mineworkers. Picture: African National Congress
ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile could be investigated on allegations of perjury, fraud and forgery after an ANC member challenged him for misleading the North West High Court in Mahikeng, when he submitted an alleged falsified affidavit to justify the reappointment of the then North West ANC interim provincial committee (IPC). According to a complaint statement by ANC member Sello Molefe, from Ipelegeng Township in North West, Mashatile knowingly submitted the affidavit to the high court with the intention to mislead the court into finding in favour of the ANC and to prejudice the applicants, who asked the court for...

