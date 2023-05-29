Verbal Ink Art – Have surface, will paint

By Hein Kaiser

Give Nonofo Moretlwe a surface, and he will transform it. This 29-year-old, self-taught artist has a penchant for creativity, and swapped interest rates for a paint brush. A career in banking was killing his spirit when life’s canvas was his calling.

“I started drawing in primary school, however, I only learnt how to paint in 2018, by watching YouTube videos,” he said.

In the village where he grew up, Taung in the Northwest, he was never exposed to the notion that artists could make a living from art. But apart from teaching him his craft, social media also broadened his horizons. He said that he saw a lot of art on social media and realised that the potential of making a living out of his passion was possible.

Moretlwe started small, first painting on paper using fabric paints, and then tried his hand at transforming shoes. It was when he refurbished his girlfriend’s takkies with his art, that her friends noticed, and the first orders started rolling in. Then, as word got out, more orders arrived, and more, again.

His company, Verbal Ink Art, was starting to take shape. And as more customers sought him out, Moretlwe realised that there was a huge gap in the market, the personalisation of clobber.

He shared: “Personalisation is very much a trend now, especially on social media people always want to be unique. Where I come from it is embarrassing to run into a stranger wearing the same outfit as you, so people now appreciate the chance to be able to somehow design and then personalise their own shoes or clothing.”

“I enjoy painting on T-shirts, especially white ones. It has a lot of space to work on and any colours I paint onto a white T-shirt pops out, really well, “he said. While shoes were his debut canvas, he said that they are the most challenging to work with, because of available space.

Verbal Ink Art now has a Facebook page, and its 25 000 followers keep him very busy. Every order presents a new challenge, and a new moment to contemplate his gratitude for being able to pursue his love of art, while putting food on the table.

Sometimes, clients can be curious. He said: “I once delivered shoes to a client, and upon arrival I was well welcomed with a cold beer. He then asked if I could paint his full body. This despite explaining that the paint I had at the time would wash off, but he insisted. Even though he offered me good money, I declined soon as he started undressing”.

Strange strangers aside, most clients request cartoons, portraits, funky logos or patterns for their garments. Except for one instance, he said: “A client once sent in a picture of what clearly looked like a tree with nice mountain scenery, but on close inspection within the picture you can see a naked woman with multiple penises facing her way”.

Beyond social media marketing, Moretlwe said most of his work arrives via word of mouth, from happy customer referrals.

“My ultimate plan is to customise almost everything, to take something that exists and making it look better.” He set his sights on houses, cars, food and even drink packaging.

But before that, Moretlwe is looking for exhibition space. Pictures on social media are one thing, but to get to showcase his work in living colour, an immediate ambition.

“I realised that people appreciate the work more when they see it live and get to touch and feel it in person.”

He also plans to raise cash and buy some stock, shoes and other items, to paint and sell in various sizes so that he doesn’t have to be totally dependent on inbound orders.

The artist in him keeps pursuing bigger and better. “If it can be done by a human I also can do it,” he said. “I believe if something is humanly possible then I also can do it if I apply my mind and acquire the necessary skills to do it.”

It is this world view that leads him to try always out new things. He said: “I use it in my life and my artwork also”.

Moretlwe sees the future as one giant adventure, and he sets no limits on his journey. He said the only way to grow a legacy for his family is his path of entrepreneurship.