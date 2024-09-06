Health department still aims to ban all indoor smoking and cigarette vending machines

The Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill is still subject to public participation in at least two provinces.

Health deputy minister Joe Phaahla has stated a need to protect South Africans from the dangers of tobacco use. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

There remains no respite for smokers as the government continues its war on their habits.

The Portfolio Committee on Health was given an update on the progress of the Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill on Thursday.

Among a host of restrictions, the Bill aims to create 100% smoke-free indoor spaces and ban the selling of cigarettes via vending machines.

World Health Organisation framework

Health deputy minister Joe Phaahla stated a need to protect South Africans from the dangers of tobacco use.

The legislation takes aim at traditional cigarettes, tobacco products and e-cigarettes, commonly known as vapes.

However, committee members stressed the need for comprehensive data to assess the health risks associated with vaping.

This Bill would bring South Africa in line with World Health Organisation (WHO) decrees, whose own policy documents are inconclusive.

“Although the consequences for long-term effects on morbidity and mortality have not yet been studied sufficiently, Electronic Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Delivery Systems are not safe for young people, pregnant women and adults who have never smoked,” stated the WHO’s brief on the matter.

Illicit cigarette trade

Committee members also acknowledged that current legislation is inadequate in dealing with the illicit cigarette industry.

The Tobacco Control Data Initiative (TCDI) stated that illicit trade in cigarette had increased from 10% of the market to over 50% in the past 20 years.

In that time, the South African Revenue Service had lost R110 billion in excise duties and value added tax, as reported by Moneyweb.

The illicit cigarette trade is a continental problem, with TCDI saying that at least 40 of Africa’s 54 nations reported the issue.

Smoking prevalence fluctuates

The number of South Africans identifying as smokers rose from 19% in 2017 to 24% in 2021.

Men accounted for a greater percentage, with 39% of men being smokers as opposed to 10% of women.

To fight this, the Tobacco Control Bill will also mandate plain packaging with larger warnings, banning the display of cigarettes at points of sale and even limiting smoking in certain outdoor spaces.

However, the Billi is still subject to public hearings in two provinces with committee chair Sibongiseni Dhlomo stating that there were “many individuals who wish to come forward to express their views”.