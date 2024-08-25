Police intercept high-powered vehicles with illicit cigarettes worth over R1 million

Three people involved in transporting illicit cigarettes were also arrested following a high-speed chase

The chase unfolded on the R519 Bergenek road towards Zebediela. Photo: Saps

Limpopo police intercepted a convoy of five high-powered vehicles loaded with illicit cigarettes worth over R1 million.

Three people involved in transporting the cigarettes were also arrested following a high-speed chase on Friday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the chase unfolded on the R519 Bergenek road towards Zebediela when a black Jeep from Polokwane, fully loaded with illicit cigarettes, failed to stop.

Chase

“The Jeep collided with a truck, overturned, and the driver, a foreign national, tragically passed away at the scene. The truck driver and passenger sustained injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

Two additional suspects, a South African and a foreign national, were arrested in a Toyota Rav 4, while a third foreign national suspect was arrested in a white Ford Ranger, both vehicles containing illicit cigarettes,” Mashaba said.

Mashaba said the other two vehicles were recovered at Bergenek village in Westenburg still loaded with illicit cigarettes.

“An unknown number of suspects had fled the scene. All five vehicles, including the one involved in the accident, were seized. Cases of culpable homicide and possession and transportation of illicit cigarettes have been opened. The identity of the deceased suspect is still unknown.

“The three suspects, aged between 38 and 47 are scheduled to appear before Magatle Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 26 August 2024,” Mashaba said.

Picture: Saps

Illicit cigarettes

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, commended the members for their persistence in ensuring the suspects were apprehended and the cigarettes recovered.

Hadebe highlighted the ongoing fight against the smuggling of illicit goods, emphasizing the Saps’ commitment to addressing cross-border crimes.

Picture: Saps

Cross border smuggling

Last month, police intercepted a large consignment of illicit cigarettes near the Lesotho border.

Information gathered by the intelligence unit led officers to a house, where 119 cardboard boxes packed with cigarettes were found during their search.

Police valued the cigarettes at R1.5 million, with Sars and other external stakeholders on scene to conduct further investigations.

A 42-year-old attempted to bribe the officials and was subsequently arrested. Police also confiscated an undisclosed amount of cash, all in R200 notes.

