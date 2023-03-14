Health ombud recommends disciplinary action against Rahima Moosa Hospital CEO

Citizen Reporter

Health ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba has recommended that Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital gets a new CEO.

The report said a new CEO should be appointed within three months.

This comes after an investigation was launched into the hospital following reports that pregnant patients had to sleep on the floor.

Report into Rahima Moosa Hospital released

The ombud’s team interviewed more than 30 people during its investigation. It also used video footage and the contribution of Dr Tim De Maayer, who wrote an open letter criticising the state of health care provided at the hospital.

The paediatrician was suspended for blowing the whistle on the poor conditions experienced by mothers and children at the hospital.

CEO neglected her duties

Revealing the outcomes of his report on Tuesday, Makgoba confirmed that expecting mothers were forced to sleep on the hospital’s floor. It also found that the CEO had neglected her duties because she wasn’t working full-time at the hospital.

The report also confirmed that the well-being of patients and healthcare practitioners at the hospital is severely compromised.

“It’s also clear that care at Rahima Moosa Hospital is not dignified,” he said.

Makgoba said the CEO, Dr Nozuko Mkabayi, was not at work for 27 days in 2021 and 72 days in 2022.

Mkabayi now works at the Gauteng Health Department’s offices.

The Health Ombud recommended that disciplinary proceedings against Mkabayi should take place.

Corruption could be behind problems

Makgoba also suspects that corruption at the hospital led to staff shortages and “supply chain problems”.

The report said maintenance of the hospital’s infrastructure and sewage system needs to improve. Pipe spillages and toilet blockages are some of the problems caused by this.

“There does not appear to be ongoing maintenance of the hospital infrastructure, despite the allocation of the budget, personnel and the apparent need,” the report alleges.

The report also found that the hospital’s laboratory and blood services do not operate 24 hours a day, and security is not up to scratch, with staff being mugged on the hospital grounds.

Gauteng Health Department responds

Responding to the report, the Gauteng Department of Health said it welcomes the findings and will look at “consolidating an implementation plan to address the issues”.

“The department has already started actioning some of the issues recommended by the Office of Health Ombud, which includes transferring the CEO of Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital out of the hospital, amongst others,” said Gauteng Health Department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba.

The department also said it will provide periodical reports to the ombud regarding the progress being made.