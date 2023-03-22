Gauteng health dept fails to blacklist companies implicated in corruption – DA

Citizen Reporter

The Gauteng Health Department has not blacklisted a single company for involvement in corruption, including those implicated by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) in maladministration and possible fraud and corruption at Tembisa Hospital.

This was revealed by Gauteng Health and Wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko in a written reply to questions asked by the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the provincial legislature.

Blacklisting ‘corrupt’ companies

Nkomo-Ralehoko told the DA’s MPL and spokesperson for health in Gauteng, Jack Bloom, that none of the implicated companies were on the Restricted Supplier and Tender Defaulter Report (RSTDR).

She said this was because the department cannot record companies on the list, but report them for blacklisting through the relevant Treasury department.

“A Treasury requirement is that only confirmed cases are reported to avoid litigation. The department awaits final counsel and SIU reports before reporting the companies,” the MEC said in her response.

93 companies blacklisted

Bloom said there were 93 companies currently listed on the RSTDR, but not a single one was put there by the Gauteng Health Department.

He said this meant that these companies could still get tenders from Gauteng hospitals.

“In stark contrast, 18 companies were put on the RSTDR list by the Western Cape Health Department for fraud, corruption, conflict of interest, or misrepresentation of information.

“Both the DA-led Midvaal and Modimolle-Mookgophong local authorities put five companies on this list.

“And there are even three companies placed there by the Limpopo Department of Agriculture and Rural Development,” said Bloom in a statement.

He said he was astounded that the provincial health department had not put a single company on this list despite the many scandals of companies that were irregularly appointed and involved in proven criminality over many years.

“This is why these companies continue to get overpriced contacts they do not fulfil in many instances.

“It’s more evidence that fighting corruption has never been a priority in this department, which is plagued by criminal syndicates that receive political protection.”

