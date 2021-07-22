Calling bone marrow donors of colour: Register and help save a life

Narissa Subramoney

13-Year-old Zesuliwe Mazubane was about to start high school this year when she was diagnosed with Refractory T-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease.

The Port Shepstone teenager has been receiving chemotherapy, but without a successful donor match, her chances of survival are slim.

The SA Bone Marrow Registry (SABMR) has unsuccessfully scoured the global registry for a donor, but they remain hopeful.

SABMR Donor Recruitment officer Siphokazi Dyasi says they’ve witnessed many miracles over the years.

“Often times, sharing stories like Zesuliwe’s, is what prompts more people to sign up as donors and then suitable matches are found,” said Dyasi.

But Mazubane’s case is more complicated, because there are very few registered donors of colour on local and international donor databases.

Lack of donors of colour

Only 14 percent of donors on the SAMBR are black, and ethnicity plays an important role in human leukocyte antigen (HLA) typing, which is used to match patients with donors for bone marrow transplants.

“Since HLA types are inherited, the best chance of finding a suitable donor is with someone with a similar racial or ethnic background,” said Dyasi.

“There are so many black patients that are fighting for a second chance at life,” he added.

Dyasi said while more donors of colour are coming forward, they need a collective effort by all to assist in finding a match for Zesuliwe, who is running out of time.

Mazubane’s family are desperate to find a match as the disease continues to take a toll on their daughter.

Pic: Supplied Aspiring cardiologist, 13-year-old Zesuliwe Mazubane needs a bone marrow transplant. Photo: Supplied

“Zesuliwe is our youngest. She is precious and dreams of one day becoming a cardiologist so she too can help save lives,” said her mother Nokwanele.

“I plead with the community to open their hearts and to come forward to help my little girl. The disease is already at an advanced stage, but she’s hanging on, waiting for a donor match.

“Only a bone marrow transplant can save her life.”

The SABMR is appealing to black South Africans for their help.

“Anyone who is healthy and between the ages of 16 and 45 can register as a donor online. Once the application has been approved, a buccal swab kit will be dispatched via a courier to the applicant’s home where they can do a simple cheek swab.

“Once done, a courier will be notified to collect the kit again and tests can be done for HLA typing. The entire process is free of charge and won’t take longer than a few minutes to complete.

“Sharing Zesuliwe’s story is so important because we desperately need people of colour to join the registry.

“We currently only have 73 898 registered donors on the SA database, which is a fraction of the population,” said Dyasi.

Anyone who think they can potentially be Zesuliwe’s match can contact the SABMR on 021 447 8638, sign up at www.sabmr.co.za/become-a-donor/, or email: donors@sabmr.co.za

Financial donations can also be made via www.sabmr.co.za/donate.