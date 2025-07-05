Write off Italy at your own peril — Springbok captain Jesse Kriel

The Springboks want to start their international campaign on the best possible note and aren't underestimating Italy.

Springbok captain Jesse Kriel cautioned against writing off a passionate Italian side, ahead of their incoming series opener at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday afternoon.

It is the Boks’ first official Test of the season, after they opened their 2025 campaign with a thumping 54-7 win over famed invitational team the Barbarians in Cape Town over the past weekend, and they now want to back that up against Italy.

The double World Cup winning top ranked Boks are heavy favourites for the match, especially since Italy have brought a weakened team for their two-game series, leaving a number of star and experienced players at home.

Italy written off

Despite the fact that pundits the world over have written off the opposition’s chances, Kriel, who will become the Boks 67th official captain when he leads the team out for the game, said that they have the utmost respect for their European visitors, and that they have prepared extensively for the clash.

“I think that’s a massive mistake by the rugby world. Italy is an extremely passionate rugby nation and they are very good rugby side. We certainly haven’t done that (written tehm off), and we respect them very much,” explained Kriel on Friday.

“We have shown that throughout or preparation this week. It has been an intense week of preparation and we are expecting a very passionate Italian side that will come out at Loftus tomorrow (Saturday). So we are really looking forward to the challenge.”

With a strong and experienced Bok squad named for the match, the team is aiming to get their international season off to the best possible start, especially with changes expected for the second Italian game and one-off match against Georgia.

Important start

“It is extremely important (to start well). As a team we have worked incredibly hard over the last three or four weeks. We know we have a massive season ahead and we want to get off to a good start,” said Kriel.

“We know the impact of us winning Test matches and what has on our nation. So we don’t take that lightly. It is something that all the boys are aware of, and something that excites us as well. We really want to get (our international season) off to a positive start.”

Sharks utility forward Vincent Tshituka will be making his official debut for the Boks, after scoring two tries in the non-Test against the Barbarians, and Kriel says he is fully clued up and ready.

“That comes back to what a great squad we have got. We have a guy like Siya who has been mentoring Vince, been helping him in training and talking to him,” said Kriel.

“I don’t have to do anything tomorrow *(Saturday) I think Vince knows exactly what his job is. We are lucky to have players that are competitive (for a place in the team), but guys also want to help each other to get better.

“I have seen Siya in training helping Vince, telling him where he needs to be, if he had done something a certain way it would have been better. So I don’t have to tell him anything. He knows exactly what he needs to do, he is extremely talented and I think he can become a really good Springbok.”