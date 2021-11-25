Rorisang Kgosana
25 Nov 2021
5:44 pm
Health

Rabies rampant in South Africa – and kids are at risk this festive season

Rorisang Kgosana

With the festive season approaching, holiday hotspots are experiencing a rabies outbreak, and it is mostly children that are dying.

Carlie Du Plessis, 6, was killed by rabies in 2016 in the Free State. Picture: Supplied
South Africa is facing a rabies epidemic, with the virus killing far more children than adults. Cases of rabies are currently prevalent in holiday destinations and worryingly increasing in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. Rabies is a fatal viral infection of the brain and is spread by contact with the infected saliva of a rabid animal. Humans usually get infected when bitten by an infected animal. The Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo seem to be the hotspot areas at the moment. At least six cases of human rabies were confirmed from the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo between October and...

