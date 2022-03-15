Fee hike effected following consultations with medical and dental professions board – HPCSA

Citizen Reporter

The Health Professions Council of South African (HPCSA) says the annual registration fee increase that has angered healthcare workers was effected following consultations with the medical and dental professions board.

Last week, the South African Medical Association (Sama) criticised the increases as “unfair” and “not justifiable”, and said it would engage with the HPCSA the matter.

It sent request for information in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) to obtain budgets, minutes of meetings, and other relevant communication and/or data relating to Council’s ‘justification’ for increasing the fees.

“Given the lack of promised engagement on the matter, we also decided to explore our legal options,” said the Sama at the time.

In response to the complaints on Tuesday, HPCSA president Professor Simon Nemutandani said Council approved the budget for the 2022/2023 financial year at its meeting 10 December 2021 and by so doing, also approved the 13% fee increase for the practitioners under the Medical and Dental Professions Board.

“The approval was preceded by extensive consultation with the Medical and Dental Professions Board and in consideration of their activities for the financial year in question and it is Council budgeting approach to move from a premise of zero cost base and activities of the particular board,” said the HPCSA.

The outlined procedure was followed, and Council subsequently approved and gazetted the fees for 2022/2023 financial year, said the HPCSA.

“Council is currently engaging all relevant stakeholders to ensure a common understanding of the process which was followed in the determination of the Annual fee increase. We remain committed to continued stakeholder engagements on this matter.

“Council is further committed to the Medical and Dental Professional Board and their practitioners and will continue to focus on strategies which will improve service delivery, increase efficiencies, reduce costs in the best interest of council continued existence and delivering on its mandate to protect the public and guide the professions.”