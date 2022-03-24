Rorisang Kgosana
24 Mar 2022
Health

SA’s poor mental health pandemic made worse by high costs and scarcity of treatment

Nearly 50% of South Africans suffer with mental health problems, but most simply stop treatment when their medical aids run dry.

Teenager mental health. Image: iStock
Nearly five out of ten South Africans suffer from stress and one in every four from some form of mental ailment, yet the costs of mental healthcare in South Africa are too high for the average worker to get therapy. This means those in need of hospitalisation usually only get helped until their medical aid funds run out, while cheaper alternatives are few and far between, and often come with their own sets of challenges. The Mental Health Price Index 2022, which shows the cost of mental health treatment and medicines, examined which countries have the best mental healthcare provisions...

