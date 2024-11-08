Here are some of the schools in SA hit by food poisoning in the last month [MAP]

As food poisoning affects numerous schools across the country, here are the schools with reported cases.

Following recent cases of food poisoning among learners across the country, the Gauteng Department of Education on Friday announced the suspension of the sale of all food items at schools.

Meanwhile, Free State on Thursday recorded over 100 students treated for suspected food poisoning.

The Citizen looks at some of the schools that have reported alleged cases of food poisoning in the last month

MAP of the schools

The Citizen noted the following schools among others that have reported cases of food poisoning among pupils.

Tamaho Primary School reported 110 pupils that were treated.

Ihobe Primary School, with 45 students.

25 learners at Mshuluzane Mayisela Primary School.

Marhagi Secondary School with 21 students.

74 students were treated from Fochville Secondary School, Badirile Secondary School and Wedela Technical School.

Makahlule Primary School had 35 learners recorded.

Bongucele Secondary School, with 7 students.

Daluvuyo Primary School,reported 45 pupils.

DBE to develop safety measures for poisoning

According to the government, the Department of Basic Education (DBE), with the Department of Health, plan to develop safety measures for schools to effectively reduce the risks of organophosphate pesticide exposure on school premises.

During a media briefing on Wednesday, Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube said, said that learner safety is her top priority and that the Department of Basic Education is taking the matter seriously.

“In response to these incidents, my department is working with the Department of Health to develop safety guidelines for schools on how best to mitigate the risks of organophosphate pesticides entering school environments.

“These will be aimed at ensuring that communities and vendors near schools are aware of the risks associated with hazardous chemicals, especially those used for pest control purposes. I will ensure that these are finalised as soon as possible,” she explained.

‘Organophosphates’

Gwarube further highlighted that initial investigations have shown that incidents originated from food items purchased outside of school premises, particularly items tainted with hazardous chemicals such as organophosphates.

Additionally, during a media briefing on 28 October, Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi said forensic tests revealed that six Soweto children died from a highly toxic organophosphate called Terbufos after consuming snacks.

According to Gwarube, schools should not be permitted to store or use toxic chemicals on their premises.

“I want to urge communities, parents, and vendors to exercise extreme caution when handling, storing, and selling pesticides, particularly those known to contain harmful chemicals. The proper handling of pesticides is not just a matter of regulatory compliance but of ensuring that our children are safe in the environments where they learn, play, and grow,” she said.

