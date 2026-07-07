Here’s what caused the delay of 140 cases over three days at a court in Kimberley

The Kimberley Magistrate's Court was left unable to complete multiple basic tasks.

Over 140 court cases were recently forced to endure unnecessary postponements due to planning failures.

The Kimberley Magistrate’s Court recently lost the use of its holding cells for several working days, preventing police and correctional services from transporting detainees to and from court appearances.

Blocked sewer infrastructure near the court overflowed with such severity that it flooded the court’s holding cells for three days.

Maintenance quotes pending

The sewer flood occurred in early June, with the minister detailing the extent of the issues in separate written parliamentary responses last week.

At the time of the incident, a supply chain request for quotations was already in place, with the closing date for submissions being 8 July.

The ministry confirmed that the court was not completely closed during the spillage, as cases not involving criminally accused detainees could proceed.

“As the holding cells could not be utilised, the court was unable to hear matters involving accused persons in custody from the South African Police Service and the Department of Correctional Services,” the ministry stated.

Over the three-day spillage, 43 cases were postponed on 3 June, 46 on 4 June, and 40 could not proceed the following day.

Additionally, 12 bail applications could not proceed due to the inaccessibility of the cells.

Private assistance needed

The justice and constitutional development ministry attributed the incident to a lack of maintenance, compounded by striking municipal workers.

“The deterioration of the Kimberley facilities is mainly a result of a lack of planned maintenance conducted, as the department is responsible for the minor capital works and day-to-day maintenance.

“As and when there are defects on the building, the department utilises the allocated day-to-day maintenance budget to repair,” the ministry stated.

Striking municipal workers exacerbated response and relief efforts, leaving the municipality to arrange for a private contractor to complete the repairs.

After two days of repairs, the third day – a Friday – as well as the subsequent weekend days, were used to clean the cells, before resuming service on Monday.

‘Ensure accountability’

Corrective measures suggested were the earlier “reporting of challenges”, as well as regular inspection and cleaning of drains, but no action will be taken against any individuals.

“No disciplinary action was required for implementation, considering the unforeseen nature of the incident and dependency on other stakeholders to resolve,” the ministry stated.

A report from the South African Human Rights Commission earlier this year highlighted the widespread service delivery challenges in the Northern Cape.

Chairperson of the provincial portfolio committee on corporate governance, Freedom Front Plus’ Theo Joubert, said the province required more than reports.

“Recommendations alone will not restore the province’s municipalities. For thirty years, it has been in need of the political will to take action and ensure accountability,” Joubert stated.