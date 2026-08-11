IEC locks down local government election schedule

The IEC confirmed the roll now stands at 29 million voters, boosted by two registration weekends that added two million new voters.

With the 4 November local government elections officially proclaimed, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has rolled out a strict programme of action with uncompromising deadlines.

The voters’ roll closed at midnight on Friday, hours after Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa gazetted the election date. That triggered an 89-day countdown to Election Day, with the IEC warning that no party or independent candidate will be allowed to miss deadlines.

The IEC’s resolve was evident in its midnight closure of the voters’ roll on Friday, disallowing any registration beyond that point.

The roll opens today for inspection, with objections closing on 18 August. Decisions on objections will be communicated by 24 August, and the certified roll published on 26 August.

Two million new voters

Recently the IEC confirmed the roll now stands at 29 million voters, boosted by two registration weekends in June and August that added two million new voters.

Candidate nominations opened on Friday for a 21-day period and will close on 28 August at 5pm.

Submissions must be made via the IEC’s online candidate nomination system or hand-delivered to municipal offices, with no extensions beyond the deadline.

Final candidate lists will be published on 16 September, and candidate certificates issued on 25 September.

Deposits vary depending on the contestant category with an amount of R4 700 for metros, R2 800 for local councils, R1 800 for district councils and R693 600 for those contesting every municipality.

Independent ward candidates must also pay R1 800 deposits.

Hundreds of political parties

Currently, 674 political parties are registered with the IEC, including 330 nationally and 32 provincially.

Special voting will take place on 2 and 3 November. Eligible voters include those with physical limitations, illness, disability, or emergency service duties.

Applications open on 21 September and close on 12 October at 5pm, and can be lodged via the IEC website, municipal offices, or paid SMS to 32249.

Special votes may be cast at home, in care facilities, or at designated voting stations.

The IEC has reiterated all voters may only cast ballots at the stations where they are registered.

The commission’s timetable is expected to draw scrutiny, with political parties and stakeholders likely to raise objections as the process unfolds.