Here’s what level the Vaal Dam is currently at

The Vaal Dam has managed stable high levels for over a month.

After several months of anxiety over water levels at the Vaal Dam, there is now a sense of relief that it has stabilised.

Levels declined throughout much of late 2024 and reached just 24% at the turn of the year. For months, residents in and around the Vaal Triangle worried, as tourism and leisure activities dried up.

When the rain came, the dam filled quickly and by April, flood warnings were issued and evacuations were underway.

However, according to the Midvaal Water Resource Catchment Centre, water levels at the Vaal Dam have remained stable for approximately eight weeks, consistently hovering just above 107% full.

Since April’s heavy rainfall and subsequent flood threats, the dam has maintained levels exceeding 100% but below 120%.

Despite the substantial decrease since April, the Vaal Dam continues to maintain high water levels, currently standing at 107.69% as of Thursday.

Current Vaal Dam readings

According to the latest measurements from The Reservoir, a Water Resource Information Centre for the Catchment Management Forums of the Upper Vaal Water Management Area, the dam is currently experiencing an inflow of 55.1m³/s while maintaining a reduced outflow of 16.8m³/s.

Downstream at the Vaal Barrage, water levels measure 7.5m with an outflow of 20.2m³/s.

The current water temperature at the barrage stands at 12.3°C.

Two-month trend of Vaal Dam water levels stability

Midvaal councillor Pieter Swart praised water management efforts that have kept dam levels stable.

“This level has been maintained for almost 2 months now. A combination of effective water management and the opening of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project tunnel has contributed to this.,” Swart said.

Daily fluctuations

The dam’s inflow on Wednesday measured 56.9m³/s, showing a slight decrease from Tuesday’s reading of 61.7m³/s.

Meanwhile, discharge rates remained the same from 16.8m³/s on Tuesday to 16.8m³/s on Wednesday.

Water authorities have implemented controlled release measures throughout this period, with no sluice gates currently open.

