High praise for South Africa by China’s former envoy

Thrilled by a flourishing strategic China-South Africa collaboration, amazed by the country’s natural endowments and fascinated by a rich cultural diversity.

This was how Chen Xiaodong, China’s outgoing sixth ambassador to SA, described his diplomatic stint.

Reflecting on his term – with his arrival in South Africa marked by the globally raging Covid pandemic – Chen said China and SA “stood by each other, joined hands to fight the virus and together championed holding the extraordinary China-Africa summit on solidarity against Covid”.

“That was another touching chapter of our two countries, working to overcome difficulties together,” said Chen – addressing his farewell function in Pretoria, attended by high-profile diplomatic, government and political heavyweights on Tuesday.

“It has been a sweet, almost three and a half years of living and working in this beautiful country.

“The past over 1 230 days and nights made me fall in love with the rainbow nation, full of charm and vitality. I am amazed by the superb natural endowments here.”

He said SA had the “most pleasant” climate and “breathtaking” nature.

“You have the serene and romantic jacaranda blossoming here in Pretoria, the big five in the Kruger National Park and the magnificent Drakensberg Mountain range,” he said.

“You also have ‘God’s dining table’ in the magnificent Table Mountain – as well as an edge of the world in the Cape of Good Hope. I am also fascinated by the rich and diverse cultures here, with human ancestors having flourished in the Cradle of Humankind thousands of years ago.”

Chen said people of different nationalities and colours lived in harmony in SA – “in a country that has 12 official languages”.

“I had the honour of enjoying the charm of traditional Zulu dance performances and the Venda drums from Limpopo, when celebrating the Chinese New Year with South African friends many times” he added.

“I also fell in love with SA’s cuisines, such as your remarkable wines, refreshing rooibos tea and the very special lekker braai.”

Chen had “the honour” to work with South African friends from all communities to further advance China-SA relations.

“I experienced first-hand the comrades plus brothers’ profound friendship between our two countries.” He said China-SA political relationship has reached new heights.

He added: “President Xi Jinping and President Cyril Ramaphosa maintained close communication and gave strong guidance to the development of our relations. China-SA relations translated into a win-win cooperation.

“China has been SA’s largest trading partner for 15 years in a row…”