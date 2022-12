The Gauteng Department of Education has been accused of concealing the findings of an investigation into alleged racial confrontations at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen, though a preliminary investigation was completed in May. In February the school in Randfontein, in the West Rand, was plunged into chaos after an alleged racially-charged brawl between black and white pupils led to violent confrontations and protests. Several videos of a brawl between black and white pupils went viral on social media - as well as WhatsApp messages with racial slurs - unearthed allegations of racism, lack of transformation and sexual assault at the school. ALSO...

The Gauteng Department of Education has been accused of concealing the findings of an investigation into alleged racial confrontations at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen, though a preliminary investigation was completed in May.

In February the school in Randfontein, in the West Rand, was plunged into chaos after an alleged racially-charged brawl between black and white pupils led to violent confrontations and protests.

Several videos of a brawl between black and white pupils went viral on social media – as well as WhatsApp messages with racial slurs – unearthed allegations of racism, lack of transformation and sexual assault at the school.

A preliminary investigation into the confrontations pointed towards the involvement of third parties or people outside the school in the initial incident and escalation of the violence.

Department remains mum

However, seven months after the preliminary report was made public, there has been no word from the department about the final report.

This has led to the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) accusing the department of concealing the report because, the party claims, it exonerated white pupils of instigating tensions. FF Plus also alleges that the tension was stoked by an unnamed political party.

The party’s national chairperson and member of provincial legislature Anton Alberts said MEC for education Matome Chiloane has ignored their request to look into the matter.

Alberts said this was despite Chiloane’s predecessor Panyaza Lesufi promising to make the final report available.

He said this creates the impression that the department and Lesufi have something to hide.

“The FF Plus gathers that the report apparently found that no white learner instigated any racial incident at the school, but that a certain political party created the incident,” Alberts said.

He said that numerous queries to the department on the report have been in vain, claiming at first the department said it wanted a chance to examine the report but that all subsequent queries had been simply ignored.

Family fled Randfontein

Alberts said the animosity at the school was exacerbated by Lesufi, who he said had singled out a white Afrikaans pupil and his mother as the guilty parties in the matter while addressing mostly black pupils and parents.

“As a result of the incident, though, a white Afrikaner family had to take their children out of the school and flee Randfontein because their lives were in danger,” he said.

According to Alberts, Lesufi made the utterances before an investigation was conducted.

He said they have since intervened on behalf of the family by submitting their version of events, with witness testimonies, to the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) for a finding against Lesufi.

Alberts said they were also assisting the family with instituting legal proceedings action against the department and Lesufi.

“It is vital to study the independent investigation report so that the [SAHRC] can make its final decision,” he said.

Alberts said that they have already submitted written questions to get hold of the report and that a formal application will be brought in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (Popi) if these were also ignored.

But Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the investigation on the alleged racial incident was being done by the SAHRC.

“The department will only be in a position to communicate the outcome upon finalisation and receipt of the report from the SAHRC,” he said.

Zamantungwa Mbeki, SAHRC acting Gauteng provincial manager, said investigations were ongoing.

“The Commission has reached out to all stakeholders and has also engaged with [the Gauteng Department of Education], MEC’s office, and other stakeholders,” she said.

