EFF closes Hank’s Olde Irish Pub in Cape Town amid racism claims

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Western Cape has closed Hanks Olde Irish Pub in the Cape Town CBD amid claims of racism.

The pub was called out for a racist incident at the weekend after a video went viral and was widely circulated on social media platforms.

Racist incident

In the clip, Christopher Logan, a friend of the alleged victim, Thabiso Danca, is seen confronting the owner of Hank’s Olde Irish pub after Danca was allegedly denied entrance to the establishment.

According to Danca, the bouncer said Hank’s had a right of admission policy that stated he needed to be accompanied “by a white person” to enter the pub.

Hank’s Olde Irish Pub closed

After visiting the pub on Sunday, the EFF said it would make sure the pub’s doors remain closed.

“This racism reveals the psychosis of many white racists who are still locked in a racist paradigm of white exclusivity and the old days of apartheid nostalgia.”

“Furthermore, it also unveils the mentality of the co-owner/s of Hank’s Olde Irish Pub through whose racist utterances we get the sense that the pub sees itself as a WHITES ONLY pub where blacks are not welcomed and when they enter. They are characterised as thieves and trouble makers. They are characterised as thieves and trouble makers,” the red berets said.

Racial discrimination case

The EFF said it will also open a case of racial discrimination with the South African Human Rights Commission.

“We call for their trading licence to be taken away from them. The Western Cape has become the last bastion and safe haven for hardcore racists who still think that they are superior to blacks because of the lighter pigmentation of their skin.”

“This does not come as a surprise to us because racism is entrenched, institutionalised and has also become the order of the day under the DA led administration and EFF is here to confront it,” the party said.

