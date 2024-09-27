Office of Home Affairs minister Schreiber shrugs off resignation petition

The petition uses the frustrations of the unemployed but Schreiber's office highlighted the undertones of the organiser's social media posts.

Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber has dismissed a petition calling for him to step down.

The organiser has attempted to capitalise on the negative sentiment expressed by job seekers and the unemployed towards the minister.

Schreiber had earlier ignited debate when he suggested 11 000 foreign nationals were needed to boost South Africa’s economy.

The minister was giving a talk to the Rand Merchant Bank Morgan Stanley Investment Conference and referenced his desire to attract highly skilled remote workers.

He reasoned that tech entrepreneurs and digital globetrotters come with expendable income and Schreiber’s target is to make South Africa the location of choice for these jetsetters.

Compounded by adjustments to the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit and a concession for foreign nationals awaiting appeals, a perception developed that Schreiber is pro-immigration.

Priority for South Africans

The spearhead of the petition, Mehmet Vefa Dag, stated that there were over one million university-educated graduates who could fill job vacancies across the country.

His petition stated that granting work visas to foreign nationals negatively impacted the unemployment rate and encouraged companies to hire immigrants for lower wages.

“Put all the jobs on the table and see if South Africans can fill them first before giving them to foreign nationals,” Dag told The Citizen on Thursday.

The petition calls on the “19 million” unemployed South Africans to support the cause, with the petition having gathered 3 113 signatures as of 7 am on Friday.

Schreiber’s office dismisses claims

Dag brought Schriber’s Jewish ethnicity into the spotlight and questioned the minister’s intentions.

Dag is the President of the Truth and Solidarity Movement and when asked by The Citizen who was funding his movement, he stated it was done by members and his own pockets.

Schreiber’s office responded to a query on Thursday, dismissing the petition by suggesting it was antisemitic, providing a recent X post by Dag showing former Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and claiming Jews were “terrorising the planet”.

Home Affairs successes

Since taking office after the formation of the government of nation unity, Schreiber has gained plaudits for the impetus he has brought to the department.

Most recently, Home Affairs cleared a 250 000 ID backlog in one month, after assisting 100 000 people access services via mobile home affairs units at schools.

The minister has pushed for digitisation as a way to streamline and professionalise a department notorious for long wait times.

In the same Morgan Stanley speech, Schreiber announced a new points-based visa system and a desire to bring home affairs to the doorsteps of South Africans.

