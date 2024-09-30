Home Affairs has five-year plan to move its services online

Minister Leon Schreiber said the digital platform of Home Affairs will use biometric technology for security.

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber on Monday announced a five-year plan to make the department fully automated and digitised, allowing South Africans to access its services online.

“Over the next five years we aim to enable everyone with an internet connection to access Home Affairs services online,” he said.

The department is calling it Home Affairs @ home.

‘Digital transformation’ of Home Affairs

It also aims to transform libraries and community centres with an internet connection into a virtual Home Affairs office.

“While we undertake the process of digital transformation, these reforms will also be supplemented by the rapid advancement of existing partnerships with accredited banks and retailers, to expand the footprint of Home Affairs across the length and breadth of the country without incurring the costs and delays of investing in new brick-and-mortar buildings,” Schreiber said.

Biometric security

According to the department, the digital platform will use the same biometric technology used by cellphones and banks to prevent identity fraud.

“Using the latest machine learning technology, the risk engine will instantly detect fraudulent documents or documents that have been re-used in multiple applications.

“Before issuing an outcome, it will also cross-reference all applications for visas against domestic and international criminal and other databases,” it said.

Civic and immigration services online

Schreiber said the department only has 40% of the staff required to provide adequate services under the current model.

“The existing business model is neither financially sustainable nor future proof, and needs to be replaced by a new model that enables clients to access our services wherever they are.”

People in need of routine services, such as obtaining or replacing an identity document (ID), passport or certificate, will be able to apply online, using their unique biometrics.

Additionally, travellers wanting to visit South Africa will be required to register a profile online to apply for electronic travel authorisation (ETA), and provide their biometrics to Home Affairs.

Schreiber said the plan to digitally transform the Home Affairs Department will improve the experience of everyone that needs to use its services.

