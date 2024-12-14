Ex-HPCSA president remains member despite financial misconduct allegations

The MDB took limited action, recalling Nemutandani from his position as president in June to "avert any possible reputational damage."

Former president of the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA), Simon Nemutandani, remains a member of the council despite serious allegations of financial misconduct.

Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi recently revealed this in a parliamentary reply.

Nemutandani allegations of financial misconduct

Nemutandani was recalled from his position as president of the HPCSA by the Medical and Dental Professions Board (MDPB) in June this year.

This followed allegations against Nemutandani, which date back to 2021 when he was first accused of misusing funds belonging to the HPCSA.

It is alleged that he spent R122 000 of the council’s budget on expenses, including R21 000 specifically on takeout meals at fancy restaurants.

City Press reported a forensic investigation uncovered that Nemutandani received an irregularly R910 550 for attending board and subcommittee meetings between December 2020 and July 2021, while he was still an employee of the Gauteng Department of Health.

According to the publication, Nemutandani contested the HPCSA’s jurisdiction to discipline him when summoned to a disciplinary hearing.

Complaint against Nemutendani

In response to a question about disciplinary action against Nemutandani or the recovery of the funds he allegedly misused, Motsoaledi stated that the former HPCSA president remains as a registered dentist with the council.

“The matter relating to [Professor] Nemutandani was dealt with in terms of the Health Professions Council of South Africa policy that existed at the time which provided only for monies spent in such circumstances to be recovered.

“Therefore, there was no disciplinary action taken against him as a member of the council,” the minister said in response to Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Michèle Clarke’s inquiry.

Motsoaledi, however, indicated that Nemutandani’s case was still being handled.

“However, a complaint on similar facts was lodged with the Medical and Dental Professions Board against [Professor] Nemutandani as a practitioner registered with the HPCSA.

“The matter is being dealt with under the auspices of the unprofessional conduct processes,” he said.

“The MDBP and its committees are seized with the matter and there has not been an outcome to date.

“Save to state that the professional conduct proceedings are underway against the individual in line with the regulations relating to the conduct of inquiries into alleged unprofessional conduct under the Health Professions Act.

“No further information can be shared in order to protect the integrity of the proceedings,” Motsoaledi added.

HPCSA changes policy

In an earlier parliamentary response, Motsoaledi revealed that the MDPB recalled Nemutandani to “avert any possible reputational damage”.

He also confirmed that the HPCSA recovered the funds from Nemutandani and further resolved to amend the credit card and entertainment policy to prevent “future occurrences of this nature”.

The minister detailed the new policy requirements, stating that HPCSA business credit cards must now be used exclusively for business purposes, align with the council’s approved annual budget, and that no private expenditure is permitted.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) had previously raised concerns about Nemutandani’s financial conduct.

In 2021, Nehawu called on then health minister Joe Phaahla to act against Nemutandani.

