Confusion and anger over Parliament ordering staff to undergo health tests – report

Nehawu has told its members not to consent to the ‘intrusive and unnecessary' health tests.

The precincts of Parliament in Cape Town after fire gutted both the Old Assembly Wing and the National Assembly Wing of Parliament. Picture: Twitter/ @MolotoMothapo

The National Education, Health & Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) and a labour lawyer have criticised Parliament for telling its staff they have to undergo a series of medical examinations.

The tests include urine analysis, gastrointestinal tract inspections and lung-function checks. Staff have also been told to provide a list of all the medication they use and submit a doctor’s report if they have a medical condition or disability.

Health tests ‘intrusive and unnecessary’

Speaking to the Sunday Times, labour law expert Prof Halton Cheadle said the tests for parliamentary staff are unnecessary.

He said the tests are only needed for employees that work in dangerous conditions, such as mines and factories.

Nehawu has also voiced its concern about the tests, calling them “intrusive and unnecessary”.

The head of Nehawu’s branch in Parliament, Sthembiso Tembe, asked why the tests weren’t done when Parliament’s staff were employed.

“I might have been employed with such a disease and it has never affected my performance, all of a sudden you will be told that you are not medically fit,” he told the publication.

The union has told its members not to consent to the health tests.

‘Potential hazards’ for Parliament’s staff

Parliament’s spokesperson Moloto Mothapo, however, said it the union was consulted about the tests. He also said the tests were needed for staff, particularly those “identified as high risk or exposed to potential hazards”.

Parliament’s memo said the health tests were important for its staff that worked in certain departments, such as catering, printing, protection services, artworks and restoration, audiovisual and broadcasting, ICT, transport, the interpreting unit, and the National Assembly desk that advises presiding officers.

Mothapo stressed that the tests are meant to help staff, not punish them.

Parliament reconstruction

Meanwhile, the pace at which Parliament is being rebuilt has been criticised by Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson.

The refurbishments are needed after Parliament’s buildings were gutted by a fire in January 2022.

At the end of July, Macpherson said that non-performing contractors will be penalised.

“Just as in every contractual arrangement between a client and a contractor, there will be penalty fees, [and] we will make them pay those penalty fees, if they delay our projects unnecessarily or if they don’t perform as agreed to in the contract,” he said.

Macpherson said the extra oversight was needed for the project because the reconstruction is “simply taking too long”.

