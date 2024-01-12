‘Hypocrisy of South Africa screams to the heavens’ – Netanyahu

South Africa’s top legal minds argued that Israel’s retaliation on Gaza for Hamas’ 7 October attacks is tantamount to genocide.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused South Africa of “screaming” hypocrisy in pursuing its Gaza genocide case against Israel.

On Thursday, South Africa said there was an urgent need for the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to grant it provisional measures that will protect the lives of Palestinians.

Hypocrisy

However, Netanyahu in his defence said hypocrisy and lies had been presented to the UN’s top court.

“We are fighting terrorists; we are fighting lies… Today we saw an upside-down world. Israel is accused of genocide while it is fighting against genocide.

“The hypocrisy of South Africa screams to the heavens,” Netanyahu added. “Where was South Africa when millions of people were killed or torn from their homes in Syria and Yemen, by whom? By partners of Hamas.”

Israel arguments

Israel is set to confront accusations of genocide at the ICJ on Friday after South Africa told the top UN court that Gaza is a concentration camp where genocide is taking place.

Like South Africa, Israel will have three hours to argue its case before a bench of 15 judges at the Peace Palace in the Hague.

South Africa has asked the ICJ to grant interim measures to stop Israel’s attacks in Gaza while it decides on the merits of the genocide accusations.

Urgent measures

In arguing urgency for an order, Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh told the court of the consequences if it did not grant the provisional measures South Africa sought.

“Israel continues to deny that it is responsible for the humanitarian crisis it has created, even as Gaza starves. The aid it has belatedly begun to allow in is wholly inadequate, and does not come anywhere close to the average 500 trucks being permitted daily before October 2023.”

“Any unilateral undertakings Israel might seek to give about future aid would not remove the risk of irreparable prejudice, not least considering Israel’s past and current conduct towards the Palestinian people, including the 16 years of brutal siege on Gaza,” Ní Ghrálaigh argued.

