As Mzansi beams with pride after legal team presentation, SA celebs get dragged for past association with Israel

The celebs who have been criticised by netizens are Anele Mdoda, former Miss SA Lalela Mswane and producer Black Coffee

Lalela Mswane, Black Coffee and Anele Mdoda are some of the Mzansi celebrities who are being dragged for their past association with Israel. Pictures: blackcoffee,zintathu/Instagram

Including a slew of conjecture from those who deem themselves law experts as South Africa’s legal team presented their case in The Hague against Israel, the Mzansi social media streets were inundated with users hilariously dragging local celebs who have previously associated with Israel, regardless of the nature of association and how far back it goes.

Mzansi’s legal team that stood in the International Court of Justice had South Africans beaming with pride as if the Springboks had just won a tight game by a point, as they took on Israel in the Gaza genocide case.

I don’t think Y’ll grasp what’s happening in South Africa🇿🇦. Black people that survived #Apartheid went to become judges and lawyers.



And now defending Palestinians🇵🇸 against the country that sent South Africa🇿🇦 weapons during Apartheid!



We are living History!!!!!!… pic.twitter.com/kqfYLFzxFI — Ahmed Teebi, MD🍉🗝️#CeaseFireNow (@Teebi_MD) January 11, 2024

I don’t think Enoch Sontonga would believe us when we tell him decades after he composed “Nkosi Sikelela”, it would contend with the sounds of bombs killing children in 2024. May God bless the Palestinians🇿🇦❤️🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/B48mVAPKcm January 10, 2024

But while this sense of euphoria was taking place, true to black twitter, someone thought it right to drag local celebs that have visited the Middle East country or have had any association with it.

Lalela Mswana

After winning the Miss SA title in 2021 Mswana qualified to compete at a global level in the Miss Universe competition. She faced backlash for this because the Miss Universe pageant was hosted in Israel.

She came third in the competition and was warmly welcomed back home at O.R. Tambo Airport, but there was a handful of protesters at the airport who chanted “Free Palestine” at the damsel. What made the situation worse was that The Department of Sport, Art and Culture withdrew its support for Miss SA after failing to convince the organisation not to compete in the pageant.

“I’ll never comprehend what I did to make people feel justified in their actions. You don’t have to be for me, but you don’t have to be against me,” Mswana told media at the time.

“You don’t have to, certainly, wish death upon me because I made a choice. I never initiated any war. This is way bigger than me. All I did was just pursue a dream of mine.”

Three years later since she took that decision, Mswana was at the receiving end of critics on social media.

Oh Lalela Mswane, I hope you are watching 🫵🏽 — Asisipho Burwana (@Shoun_B) January 11, 2024

Imagine if she didn't participate in Miss Universe, ma'am would've been the most honorable Miss South Africa 😭 we would be praising her as we are with Naledi Pandor — Lalah❤️ (@LaronaThopola) January 11, 2024

But while others were tough on her, other commenters defended her stating that she was only there “for beauty pageant, not politics”.

She went there for beauty pageant, not politics. Some of you cowards who are howling at her you couldn't even stand up to your boss when you were told to take the vaccine and you didn't want to. — basilgoldproducts (@basilgoldprod) January 11, 2024

Black Coffee

Black Coffee, who has been trending for the last two days after being involved in an accident while on flight heading to a gig in Argentina, also faced backlash for his past links with Israel.

In 2018 the Grammy award-winning producer and DJ faced reproach for taking a gig in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The DJ whose real is name Nkosinathi Maphumulo was seen as irresponsible for making this decision.

The dj who is in hospital now also went to Israel for a gig a few years ago and cited he needed to feed his family… — شهد (@IAmShahieda) January 11, 2024

“South Africa’s isolation and the academic and cultural boycott are part of the reasons apartheid capitulated to the call for freedom. It is morally and politically insensitive for DJ Black Coffee to just go on partying in apartheid Israel, while it kills and oppresses innocent people,” said the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Floyd Shivambu at the time.

Like everyone else I have rights and free will and no Black Coffee is not a political party…I work as an entertainer to feed my Family.

To sum it up….I'll take a bullet for my Family. — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) April 2, 2018

His excuse? Black Coffee said he needed to feed his family. This tweet was comically pulled up yesterday by social media users who opted to give the producer soft blows because of his current hospitalisation.

oh i would say i hope Black Coffee is watching too but https://t.co/gLfK0avHa4 pic.twitter.com/yermFNVbFR — 𝐕𝐈 (@6uhle) January 11, 2024

Anele Mdoda

The radio jock was probably the hardest hit by the criticism because she visited Israel in 2016 on a family holiday.

Just landed in Israel. Beautiful !!!!! pic.twitter.com/OcEvkBc9uG — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) May 15, 2016

But what made people cringe more towards Anele‘s actions was that her post, which was in May, was shared on Nakba Day.

Nakba Day is an annual day observed on May 15, to commemorate the mass displacement of Palestinians that occurred during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war, known as the “Nakba” or “Catastrophe”.

“Israel is beautiful *please do not post your political babble on my page, I am not saying the politics here are pretty I’m saying the land is beautiful, please respect my page and my opinions,” Anele said in 2016.

