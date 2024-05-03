Over R1.5m spent on transporting SA government officials to the ICJ

In total, government officials raked up a bill of R1.6-million on their trip to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in January.

Ronald Lamola, Minister of Justice of South Africa, speaks to the press before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) after the first day of the hearing of the genocide case against Israel, brought by South Africa. According to the South Africans, Israel is currently committing genocidal acts against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. (Photo by REMKO DE WAAL / ANP MAG / ANP via AFP)

Nearly R1.5 million of taxpayer’s money was spent to ferry government officials, including Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague earlier this year.

This is seven times the amount spent on the government’s legal team for the momentous sitting in January.

South Africa hauled Israel before the ICJ, asking that its military actions in Gaza be deemed genocidal. After two days of submissions and counterarguments, the court found Israel had a case to answer in their response to Hamas’ October 7 attack. It said Israel should take “all measures within its power’ to prevent genocide in the war.

Over R1.5m spent on state officials’ travel

Responding to a recent parliamentary question on the cost of the trip, Lamola revealed that his travel expenses came to over R443 000.

An entourage of state officials, including their VIP protection, cost the state an additional R1 025 359 in travel expenses.

The three lawyers, one senior and two junior, who travelled on the department’s account cost R277 000.

Lamola’s Bread and breakfast

The department also spent R136 194 on accommodation and allowances for the minister and state officials.

While the three legal practitioners worked pro bono, and so at no cost, R73 420 was spent on their accommodation.

“The above funds were sourced from the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development,” said the minister.

Lamola did not give further details on the accommodation and transport used.

Cele’s costly chopper ride to KZN

Over R170k was spent on Police Minister Bheki Cele‘s travel costs to a media briefing in KwaZulu-Natal for a media briefing.

This included the costs of flights, transfers, accommodation, costs of broadcasting, media-related costs, and venue costs.

Watch the media briefing at the centre of the storm:

The bill sparked outrage from the Democratic Alliance (DA) who called for Cele to be charged in his capacity.

“State resources, including Saps assets, should never be used for party political events. By commandeering a helicopter from the Saps Air Wing Unit, Cele displayed an arrogant sense of entitlement that has become the hallmark of ANC politicians across the government system,” said the party at the time.