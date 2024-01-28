WATCH: ICJ ruling amounts to ceasefire, ‘Israel interpreting verdict differently for sake of propaganda’ – Lamola

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, said the “only ones who are interpreting the International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict differently for the sake of propaganda is the State of Israel.”

Lamola said the ruling by the ICJ amounted to a ceasefire.

He was addressing the media during the African National Congress’ (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) two-day meeting at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre on Sunday.

In its judgment on Friday, the ICJ ordered Israel to take “all measures within its power” to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza.

Watch Justice Minister Ronald Lamola saying the ICJ ordered Israel to ceasefire

“The state of Israel shall ensure with immediately effect that its military does not commit any acts described in point 1. The State of Israel shall take all measures within its power to prevent and punish the direct and public incitement to commit genocide in relation to members of the Palestinian group in the Gaza strip,” Justice Joan Donoghue, the court’s president said.

Gaza ceasefire

Lamola said The Hague basically ordered Israel to ceasefire in Gaza.

“With regards to the ceasefire it (ICJ) did not use the same words that we put, but its exactly what we requested for. Minister Pandor explained it, that there is no way that you can allow for humanitarian aid without ceasefire.

Citing an example, Lamola said if someone was told not vandalise a house, this could effectively mean that he should not to destroy the house.

“So, if you look at it that way, everything that it (ICJ) says, it amount to a ceasefire. It says do not commit acts that are genocidal, don’t incite, hold accountable those that are inciting violence, allow humanitarian aid.

“Look at all those things cumulatively, they are amount to a ceasefire,” Lamola said.

Lamola added Israel is interpreting the ICJ verdict differently for the sake of propaganda,”

“They have always been running the war in the form of propaganda until South Africa submitted the papers and the world has viewed this different,” Lamola said.

Release hostages

After ruling last week, International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor warned that it is difficult to imagine how Israel will implement the ICJ order without a ceasefire in Gaza.

Pandor also called for the release of the Israeli hostages.

The court ruled that Israel must report to the court within a month on what it is doing to uphold the order to take all measures within its power to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed the ICJ ruling that Israel’s actions in Gaza are plausibly genocidal saying Israel’s “commitment to international law is unwavering.”

Death toll

The Gaza Health Ministry reported that at over 26 400 people, mostly women and children, have been killed, and more than 65 000 injured in the enclave since Israel’s attack.

The casualties include over 11,000 children and 7,500 women. Israel estimates that about 1 200 people were killed in Hamas’ attack on 7 October.

